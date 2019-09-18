Prince Rupert student wins boating scholarship

The Boating B.C. Association has handed out its Glenn Spartz Scholarships, and there is a Rupert student among the recipients.

Max Erwin, who works at Bridgeview Marine, was selected as one of just nine students province wide to receive the award. The scholarship is aimed at helping students pursue their careers in the marine industry, and created in response to a recent growing demand for skilled marine trade workers.

“Our industry has experienced significant growth in the recent years and as a result, faces a shortage of qualified marine mechanical technicians,” Don Prittie, president of Boating B.C. said. “The Glenn Spartz Scholarship is one means of assisting individuals who are pursuing a career in the boating industry.”

Erwin and the rest of the recipients will receive up to $2,000 toward their educational pursuits. All the students will be entering either Level One of the Marine Mechanical Technician program at the B.C. Institute of Technology, or the Motorcycle and Marine Technician Foundation program at Vancouver Island University.

