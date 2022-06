Prince Rupert students running and jumping for the win

Students from six elementary schools across the city met to compete in the School District 52 track and field meet on June 2, held at Charles Hays Secondary School.

For the first time, the competition welcomes students from Coast Tsimshian Academy. The educational facility is an independent school on Lax Kw’alaams.

Also taking part were Roosevelt, Lax Kxeen, Pineridge, Conrad and Annunciation.

Track and Field meet for elementary schools.

High Jump: 9U Girls

1st: Grace Norman – Roosevelt

2nd: Cheyenne Easingwood – Lax Kxeen

3rd: Astid Warburton – Roosevelt

High Jump: 9U Boys

1st: Zavior Lutz – Roosevelt

2nd: Noah Kormandy – Roosevelt

3rd: Trace Wilken – Conrad

High Jump: 10 Girls

1st: Arianna MacNeil – Conrad

2nd: Scarlett Quast – Roosevelt

3rd: Kinsey McIntyre – Roosevelt

High Jump: 10 Boys

1st: Ammon Vera – Pineridge

2nd: Gabe Robert – Roosevelt

3rd: Ira Bryant – Roosevelt

Long Jump: 9U Girls

1st: Grace Norman – Roosevelt

2nd: Mikkenzie White – Conrad

3rd: Samantha Sumanik – Annunciation

Long Jump: 9U Boys

1st: Jaxson Bishop – Annunciation

2nd: Brody Foster – Conrad

3rd: Adam Arndt – Conrad

Long Jump: 10 Girls

1st: Scarlett Quast – Roosevelt

2nd: Arianna MacNeil – Conrad

3rd: Lucy Phuong – Annunciation

Long Jump: 10 Boys

1st: Trysten Schmidt – Annunciation

2nd: Olivier Bomben – Annunciation

3rd: Ammon Vera – Pineridge

Ball Throw: 9U Girls

1st: Alexa Ryan – Conrad

2nd: Jalanie Ponumi – Annunciation

3rd: Kassandra Parnell – Pineridge

Ball Throw: 9U Boys

1st: Christian Coetzee – Roosevelt

2nd: Cole Ryan – Conrad

3rd: Apollo Burkholder – Lax Kxeen

Ball Throw: 10 Girls

1st: Kinley Grunerud – Lax Kxeen

2nd: Olivia Pelton – Conrad

3rd: Sierra Sampson – Pineridge

3rd: Tess Edwards – Annunciation

Ball Throw: 10 Boys

1st: Michael Choi – Pineridge

2nd: Sam Nundal – Annunciation

3rd: Jaden Knott – Roosevelt

3rd: Rohen Shantz – Lax Kxeen

50m: 9U Girls

1st: Grace Norman – Roosevelt

2nd: Alexa Ryan – Conrad

3rd: Elise Visser – Roosevelt

50m: 9U Boys

1st: Xzavier Lutz – Roosevelt

2nd: Adam Arndt – Conrad

3rd: Christian Coetzee – Roosevelt

100m: 9U Girls

1st: Lucy Phuong – Annunciation

2nd: Scarlett Quast – Roosevelt

3rd: Kinley Grunerud – Lax Kxeen

100m: 9U Boys

1st: Jaxson Bishop – Annunciation

2nd: Xzavier Lutz – Roosevelt

3rd: Brayden Watt – Lax Kxeen

100m: 10 Girls

1st: Maleah Anderson – Annunciation

2nd: Harper Dopko – Annunciation

3rd: Alexa Ryan – Conrad

100m: 10 Boys

1st: Tysten Schmidt – Annunciation

2nd: Sam Nundal – Annunciation

3rd: Kohen Shantz – Lax Kxeen

200m: 9U Girls

1st: Sam Sumanik – Annunciation

2nd: Mikkenzie White – Conrad

3rd: Cheyanne Easingwood – Lax Kxeen

200m: 9U Boys

1st: Jaxson Bishop – Annunciation

2nd: Toshi Orton – Roosevelt

3rd: Scion Helin – Conrad

200m: 10 Girls

1st: Lucy Phuong – Annunciation

2nd: Ava Momiz – Pineridge

3rd: Teagan Jeffrey Stewart – Pineridge

200m: 10 Boys

1st: Josiah LaRocelle – Coast Tsimshian Academy

2nd: Olivier Bomben – Annunciation

3rd: Ethan Leighton – Annunication

400m: 10 Girls

1st: Arianne MacNeil – Conrad

2nd: Jorha Boot – Annunciation

3rd: Peyton Shaurette – Lax Kxeen

400m: 10 Boys

1st: Trysten Schmidt – Annunciation

2nd: Sam Nundal – Annunciation

3rd: Kohen Schantz – Lax Kxeen

800m: Open Girls

1st: Grace Norman – Roosevelt

2nd: Kinley Grunerud – Lax Kxeen

3rd: Peyton Shaurette – Lax Kxeen

800m: Open Boys

1st: Oliver Bomben – Annuncation

2nd: Josiah LaRochelle – Coast Tsimshian Academy

3rd: Noah Kormandy – Roosevelt