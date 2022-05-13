Sarah Mitchell and Nadia Strand, both in black from CHSS run in an event at the Smithers track and field mini-meet on May 7. (Photo: supplied/Barton Hughes)

Prince Rupert student jumps to first at regional track and field meet

28 PRMS and CHSS athletes participated in Smithers mini-meet

Secondary schools from across the north met in Smithers for a regional track and field mini-meet on May 7.

Twenty-eight students from Charles Hays Secondary (CHS) and Prince Rupert Middle School (PRMS) attended the first in-person meet since COVID-19 put a dampener on the competitions.

“This is the largest track and field group in nine years. A large part of it was there hasn’t been track in the past couple of years. They were keen to have a competition,” Dighton Haynes, head track coach said.

“We started practice a little over a month ago and throughout the time the development of the athletes seen was significant.”

“We are always looking at individual growth. Tommy Hyunh, in the past few weeks, has just been stepping up. He got a couple of firsts that he really worked at.”

Hyunh, a CHSS athlete placed first in the long jump with a distance of 5.15 meters.

“I saw personal bests from him long jump and hurdles even though it was new to him. There was lots of growth. It’s evident because he has been coming to practice,” Haynes said.

Praising many athletes and their abilities, he said the pandemic has been tough on the students progression.

“I’m looking at some of my Grade 11 and 12s, they are not performing where they were. Rather, they are still in the same place they were. It’s because they haven’t competed in three years.”

“When they come out to practice regularly the students see their own accomplishments and progress,” he said.

Next up is Zones in Prince Rupert on May 19 and 20 with 8 or 9 schools attending, Haynes said

“We expect 35 athletes from Prince Rupert, and Smither will have about the same,” he said adding the meet is also the qualifier for the BC Summer Games in Prince George in July, which has track and field for only Grade 8 and 9s.

1500 m Sr Boys Grade Time Place
Soren Brawdy – SSS sr 5.10.42 2
Joel Brown – CCS sr 5.30.20 3
Ethan Grasmeyer – BVCS sr 4.46.73 1
Tommy Huynh- CHSS sr 5.47.61 4
110m hurdles Grade Time Place
Tommy Huynh – CHSS sr 19.76 1
100m Heat 1 Lane Time Place
Levi Kroeker – CCS 2 scratch
Jake McMillan – NESS 3 scratch
Isaac Wright – SSS 4 scratch
Joel Brown – CCS 5 13.82 6
Matthew Groot – BVCS 6 13.49 5
100m Heat 2 Lane Time Place
Darius Vickers – CTA 1 14.98 9
Gabe Barker – SSS 2 14.19 8
Aman Phangura – CCS 3 14.12 7
Shaun Moore – NESS 4 13.33 2
Tommy Huynh – CHSS 5 13.48 4
Caedmon Dunbar – BVCS 6 12.06 1
Ben Visser – CHSS 7 13.34 3
800m Lane Time Place
Dennis Spence – CHSS 1 3.17.67 5
Lloyd Dudoward – CTA 2 2.23.25 2
Soren Brawdy – SSS 3 2.25.03 3
Ryver Bryant – CHSS 4 2.37.42 4
Ethan Grasmeyer – BVCS 5 2.18.87 1
Rohyn Lamb – SSS 6 scratch
200m Heat 1 Lane Time Place
Tommy Huynh – CHSS 2 28.65 3
Lloyd Dudoward – CTA 3 27.39 2
Caedmon Dunbar – BVCS 4 25.18 1
200m Heat 2 Lane Time Place
Darius Vickers – CTA 2 32.91 5
Isaac Wright – SSS 3 scratch
Ben Visser – CHSS 4 30.32 4
Levi Kroeker – CCS 5 scratch
Long Jump Best (m) Place
Tommy Huynh – CHSS 5.15 1
Ben Visser – CHSS 4.79 2
Levi Kroeker – CCS scratch
Aman Phangura – CCS scratch
Joel Brown – CCS 4.52 4
Matthew Groot – BVCS 4.73 3
High Jump Best (m) Place
Gabe Barker – SSS 1.35 4
Ben Visser – CHSS 1.55 2
Joel Brown – CCS 1.5 3
Lloyd Dudoward – CTA 1.6 1
Shot Put Best (m) Place
Soren Brawdy – SSS 6.92 5
Gabe Barker – SSS 8.68 1
Dennis Spence – CHSS 6.68 6
Ben Visser – CHSS 7.38 3
Ryver Bryant – CHSS 7.11 4
Levi Kroeker – CCS scratch
Aman Phangura – CCS 8.22 2
Roi Roque – CCS 5.09 7
Douglas Sankey-Jeffers – CTA No Throw
Discus Best (m) Place
Soren Brawdy – SSS 22..80 2
Gabe Barker – SSS 25.77 1
Dennis Spence – CHSS 13.82 9
Ben Visser – CHSS 15.41 8
Ryver Bryant – CHSS 18.08 5
Levi Kroeker – CCS scratch
Aman Phangura – CCS 19..40 4
Roi Roque – CCS 16.12 7
Douglas Sankey-Jeffers – CTA 17.36 6
Rohyn Lamb – SSS 22.12 3
Javelin Best (m) Place
Soren Brawdy – SSS 26.54 4
Gabe Barker – SSS 39.72 1
Isaac Wright – SSS scratch
Tommy Huynh – CHSS NT
Ben Visser – CHSS 28.74 3
Levi Kroeker – CCS scratch
Aman Phangura – CCS 24.03 7
Roi Roque – CCS 20.12 8
Douglas Sankey-Jeffers – CTA 32.11 2
Darius Vickers – CTA 19.58 9
Rohyn Lamb – SSS 26.16 6
Ethan Grasmeyer – BVCS 26.34 5

Charles Hays SecondaryTrack and field

 

Sarfo Agyemang and Carl Simpson, both dressed in black run an event at the Smithers track and field high school mini-meet on May 7. (Photo: supplied/Barton Hughes)

