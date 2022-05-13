Prince Rupert student jumps to first at regional track and field meet

Secondary schools from across the north met in Smithers for a regional track and field mini-meet on May 7.
Twenty-eight students from Charles Hays Secondary (CHS) and Prince Rupert Middle School (PRMS) attended the first in-person meet since COVID-19 put a dampener on the competitions.
“This is the largest track and field group in nine years. A large part of it was there hasn’t been track in the past couple of years. They were keen to have a competition,” Dighton Haynes, head track coach said.
“We started practice a little over a month ago and throughout the time the development of the athletes seen was significant.”
“We are always looking at individual growth. Tommy Hyunh, in the past few weeks, has just been stepping up. He got a couple of firsts that he really worked at.”
Hyunh, a CHSS athlete placed first in the long jump with a distance of 5.15 meters.
“I saw personal bests from him long jump and hurdles even though it was new to him. There was lots of growth. It’s evident because he has been coming to practice,” Haynes said.
Praising many athletes and their abilities, he said the pandemic has been tough on the students progression.
“I’m looking at some of my Grade 11 and 12s, they are not performing where they were. Rather, they are still in the same place they were. It’s because they haven’t competed in three years.”
“When they come out to practice regularly the students see their own accomplishments and progress,” he said.
Next up is Zones in Prince Rupert on May 19 and 20 with 8 or 9 schools attending, Haynes said
“We expect 35 athletes from Prince Rupert, and Smither will have about the same,” he said adding the meet is also the qualifier for the BC Summer Games in Prince George in July, which has track and field for only Grade 8 and 9s.
|1500 m Sr Boys
|Grade
|Time
|Place
|Soren Brawdy – SSS
|sr
|5.10.42
|2
|Joel Brown – CCS
|sr
|5.30.20
|3
|Ethan Grasmeyer – BVCS
|sr
|4.46.73
|1
|Tommy Huynh- CHSS
|sr
|5.47.61
|4
|110m hurdles
|Grade
|Time
|Place
|Tommy Huynh – CHSS
|sr
|19.76
|1
|100m Heat 1
|Lane
|Time
|Place
|Levi Kroeker – CCS
|2
|scratch
|Jake McMillan – NESS
|3
|scratch
|Isaac Wright – SSS
|4
|scratch
|Joel Brown – CCS
|5
|13.82
|6
|Matthew Groot – BVCS
|6
|13.49
|5
|100m Heat 2
|Lane
|Time
|Place
|Darius Vickers – CTA
|1
|14.98
|9
|Gabe Barker – SSS
|2
|14.19
|8
|Aman Phangura – CCS
|3
|14.12
|7
|Shaun Moore – NESS
|4
|13.33
|2
|Tommy Huynh – CHSS
|5
|13.48
|4
|Caedmon Dunbar – BVCS
|6
|12.06
|1
|Ben Visser – CHSS
|7
|13.34
|3
|800m
|Lane
|Time
|Place
|Dennis Spence – CHSS
|1
|3.17.67
|5
|Lloyd Dudoward – CTA
|2
|2.23.25
|2
|Soren Brawdy – SSS
|3
|2.25.03
|3
|Ryver Bryant – CHSS
|4
|2.37.42
|4
|Ethan Grasmeyer – BVCS
|5
|2.18.87
|1
|Rohyn Lamb – SSS
|6
|scratch
|200m Heat 1
|Lane
|Time
|Place
|Tommy Huynh – CHSS
|2
|28.65
|3
|Lloyd Dudoward – CTA
|3
|27.39
|2
|Caedmon Dunbar – BVCS
|4
|25.18
|1
|200m Heat 2
|Lane
|Time
|Place
|Darius Vickers – CTA
|2
|32.91
|5
|Isaac Wright – SSS
|3
|scratch
|Ben Visser – CHSS
|4
|30.32
|4
|Levi Kroeker – CCS
|5
|scratch
|Long Jump
|Best (m)
|Place
|Tommy Huynh – CHSS
|5.15
|1
|Ben Visser – CHSS
|4.79
|2
|Levi Kroeker – CCS
|scratch
|Aman Phangura – CCS
|scratch
|Joel Brown – CCS
|4.52
|4
|Matthew Groot – BVCS
|4.73
|3
|High Jump
|Best (m)
|Place
|Gabe Barker – SSS
|1.35
|4
|Ben Visser – CHSS
|1.55
|2
|Joel Brown – CCS
|1.5
|3
|Lloyd Dudoward – CTA
|1.6
|1
|Shot Put
|Best (m)
|Place
|Soren Brawdy – SSS
|6.92
|5
|Gabe Barker – SSS
|8.68
|1
|Dennis Spence – CHSS
|6.68
|6
|Ben Visser – CHSS
|7.38
|3
|Ryver Bryant – CHSS
|7.11
|4
|Levi Kroeker – CCS
|scratch
|Aman Phangura – CCS
|8.22
|2
|Roi Roque – CCS
|5.09
|7
|Douglas Sankey-Jeffers – CTA
|No Throw
|Discus
|Best (m)
|Place
|Soren Brawdy – SSS
|22..80
|2
|Gabe Barker – SSS
|25.77
|1
|Dennis Spence – CHSS
|13.82
|9
|Ben Visser – CHSS
|15.41
|8
|Ryver Bryant – CHSS
|18.08
|5
|Levi Kroeker – CCS
|scratch
|Aman Phangura – CCS
|19..40
|4
|Roi Roque – CCS
|16.12
|7
|Douglas Sankey-Jeffers – CTA
|17.36
|6
|Rohyn Lamb – SSS
|22.12
|3
|Javelin
|Best (m)
|Place
|Soren Brawdy – SSS
|26.54
|4
|Gabe Barker – SSS
|39.72
|1
|Isaac Wright – SSS
|scratch
|Tommy Huynh – CHSS
|NT
|Ben Visser – CHSS
|28.74
|3
|Levi Kroeker – CCS
|scratch
|Aman Phangura – CCS
|24.03
|7
|Roi Roque – CCS
|20.12
|8
|Douglas Sankey-Jeffers – CTA
|32.11
|2
|Darius Vickers – CTA
|19.58
|9
|Rohyn Lamb – SSS
|26.16
|6
|Ethan Grasmeyer – BVCS
|26.34
|5
