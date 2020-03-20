Prince Rupert stores offer special hours for seniors in response to COVID-19

Special hours also open to people with disabilities, weakened immune systems

Prince Rupert stores are making special considerations for seniors as well as people with disabilities and compromised immune systems. (Black Press file photo)

Stores across the province have started adjusting their hours to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including several locations in Prince Rupert.

Rupert Meats, Safeway, Save On Foods and Shoppers Drug Mart have all announced special hours for seniors, people with disabilities and those who have compromised immune systems.

The special hours people can shop in a clean and stocked environment are:

Rupert Meats 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Safeway 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Save On Foods 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

After these hours the stores will be open to the general public.

Shoppers are reminded to practice frequent handwashing and social distancing, and stay home if they are ill.

READ MORE: Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19