Prince Rupert still not at ‘zero’ COVID-19 cases

For second immunizations everyone in Prince Rupert and region must register, health officials said

It doesn’t matter where or how you received a COVID-19 vaccination, to receive the second immunization everyone must register on the ‘Get Vaccinated’ system health officials said, on May 11. While numbers are down Prince Rupert has not yet ‘zero’ cases as of numbers reported for May 2nd to 8th. (Image: BCCDC)

Pandemic numbers are on the decline and it is time for Prince Rupert, Port Edward, and area residents to register for the second COVID-19 immunization. More than 50 per cent of eligible people in B.C. have received the first vaccine dose, the Ministry of Health announced on May 12.

Executive lead for B.C.s immunization efforts, Dr. Penny Ballem said everyone must register through the ‘Get Vaccinated’ system.

“Regardless of whether you got your first dose through a pharmacy, through your workplace as a priority worker, through a clinic of any kind, or by booking a first dose through a health authority call centre, people must now register through the Get Vaccinated system,” she said.

“Getting every person registered is vital to our immunization efforts in B.C. If you aren’t sure whether you have registered already or have been registered, register now to help public health get you your doses of vaccine.”

COVID-19 case numbers are still on the decline along the North Coast, however, Prince Rupert has yet to hit that ‘zero’ point, with one confirmed case being reported on the BC CDC graphic distribution map for May 2nd to 8th. Kitimat and Terrace showed three cases, and Haida Gwaii and Nisga’a had no cases.

As of May 14, the BC COVID-19 dashboard indicates there are currently 127 confirmed positive cases in the Northern Health region, with more than 7,393 confirmed in total since the pandemic began.

British Columbia is set to receive more than one million doses of vaccine during May, and everyone needs to do their part to protect people and communities by helping others get vaccinated, health officials said. Workers in B.C. are eligible for up to three hours of paid leave to get each dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health stated in its media release.

“I invite British Columbians to join together and help us reach the next vaccine milestone – 60% of people vaccinated,” Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, said. “B.C. has the vaccines, the clinics, and the workers. Register. Get vaccinated. Speak with your friends and families. Help get them registered.”

More than 2,162,023 people in B.C. already received the first dose of the vaccine by May 12, making B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout the largest and most complex immunization program in the province’s history. More than 2.5 million people in B.C. have registered since the Get Vaccinated provincial registration and booking system was launched on April 6.

“With more than one million doses arriving this month, B.C. is making quick progress in its immunization plan and everyone in B.C. needs to do their part to protect people and communities by helping others getting vaccinated. Workers in B.C. are eligible for up to three hours of paid leave to get each dose of their COVID-19 vaccine,” the Ministry of Health stated in its media release.

Once people are registered, they will get an email or text notification when it is their turn to book an appointment. Anyone not already registered can utilize one of three ways to do so.

At any time of the day or night visit online: https://gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated

Telephone 1 833 838-2323 to a provincial call centre between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. or visit in person to the nearest Service BC Location.

People who do not have a personal health number can register by phone or in person. Translations are available in over 140 languages over the phone.

K-J Millar | Journalist