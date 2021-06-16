Members of the Prince Rupert Solidarity Movement group picket along Highway 16 in Prince Rupert on June 15 to block the berthing and unloading of the cargo ship Volans, which was denied docking at Vancouver and Oakland, California. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Members of the Prince Rupert Solidarity Movement group picket along Highway 16 in Prince Rupert on June 15 to block the berthing and unloading of the cargo ship Volans, which was denied docking at Vancouver and Oakland, California. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Solidarity Group pickets at port in protest

Demonstrations against the container ship JPO Volans lead into the second day to dissuade docking

Picketers in Prince Rupert demonstrated the activist side of the city’s history, and present, with the second day of protesting against the docking and unloading of an Israeli-owned container ship at the Northcoast port, on June 15.

More than 40 protesters over the two-day peaceful action were seen waving banners and chanting “Block the Boat”, in support of humanitarian efforts against the Volans, a Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. cargo vessel that arrived in Prince Rupert, on June 14.

As part of “Block the Boat” campaign local humanitarian activists, Prince Rupert Solidarity Group organized the demonstration to bring awareness to the Israeli apartheid state and violations against Palestinians, Rasha El-Endari, co-founder of the organization, told The Northern View. The movement’s goal is to barricade Israel from shipping cargo to North America in response to the recent conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants.

We are here to block the Zim company ship. This company deals with Israeli manufactured technology and arms,” El-Endari said.

“We are here to ask the Port to block this ship and to not deal with apartheid states.”

During day one of the protests picketers positioned themselves at the terminal gates of DP World where the ship was scheduled to be unloaded. On the second day, picketers marched along Highway 16, with more than 30 cars and 50 port workers lined up along the road not crossing the picket line. As part of their duties, International Longshore Workers Union (ILWU) Local 505 members are required to tie down and unload ships that enter the terminal.

The ship was originally denied docking in Oakland California on June 4, due to pro-Palestinian blockades. The ship carried on to Vancouver, where it was once again denied berth for unloading of the containers. In further hopes of unloading the goods, the ship arrived in the Port of Prince Rupert.

International restrictions have been encouraged by Palestinians and their supporters against Israeli ships and are part of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement to place pressure on the Israeli government. In their call for justice BDS demand military occupation of Gaza and the East bank to conclude, equal rights for Palestinians, and the rights of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and properties.

El-Endari said she is pleased with the diverse turnout, making the picket a successful one with the ship leaving port yesterday when it could not unload. However, when the organization heard of a second attempt being made, they rallied again to dissuade the unloading. Pickets have been timed to coincide with only the shifts where the ship has attempted to dock.

“We didn’t spend the night because we don’t want to interrupt the other business the port is doing, and we didn’t want to cause any damage to the workers – that’s very important,” she said.

“We are here to block this specific ship and be part of this international action against apartheid states, the oppression of people, and the killing of civilians,” El-Endari said.

ILWU Canada, DP World, and the Prince Rupert Port Authority did not return requests for information or comment. ILWU 505 Local declined to comment on the issue.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Port of Prince Rupertvideo

 

Protestors in Prince Rupert on June 15 explain the reason for picketing against the cargo ship Volans which is equipped with Israeli technology and equipment. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Protestors in Prince Rupert on June 15 explain the reason for picketing against the cargo ship Volans which is equipped with Israeli technology and equipment. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Picketers of the Prince Rupert Solidarity Movement group demonstrate on June 15 against the docking and unloading of the Volans, a cargo ship with Israeli designed and built technology and equipment. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Picketers of the Prince Rupert Solidarity Movement group demonstrate on June 15 against the docking and unloading of the Volans, a cargo ship with Israeli designed and built technology and equipment. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Previous story
Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again
Next story
VIDEO: Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Just Posted

Unionized longshore and port workers gather along Highway 16 on June 15 not crossing the picket line where Prince Rupert Solidarity Movement group protests the docking and unloading of the JPO Volans, a ship with Israeli designed technology and equipment. (Photo: K-J Millar/the Northern View)
Prince Rupert Solidarity Group pickets at port in protest

Demonstrations against the container ship JPO Volans lead into the second day to dissuade docking

BC Ferries has announced the welcoming back onboard of recreational travellers on June 15 after the provincial travel restrictions were lifted. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries welcomes back recreational passengers

The ferries corp will relax mask-wearing in outdoor spaces

Nic Pirillo received $1,000 Youth WORK Apprenticeship Award presented to him by Erik Brooke and Catlin Chandler of Broadwater Industries, in front of the boat Pirillo built in his free time using newly acquired skills. (Photo: supplied)
Learning and earning with apprenticeship

Nic Pirillo graduated in 2020 and was awarded the Youth WORK Trades award

According to the BC Centre of Disease Control epidemiology mapping from May 30 to June 5, there was an increase of one case in the Prince Rupert area after a three-week stability of no new cases. (Image: supplied BC CDC)
Prince Rupert second dose vaccination clinic to run from June 14 to July 9

Volunteers needed for P.R. immunization clinic, recipients must register and cases back up to one

Capt. Portugal was getting into the festive spirit out working for the City of Prince Rupert and celebrating Seafest 2021, on June 12. During regular business hours Capt. Portugal is known as David Costa. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Searching out fun in the sun for Seafest 44

Families and friends can participate in weekend COVID-19 friendly activities

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. government budget balloons, beyond COVID-19 response

Provincial payroll up 104,000 positions, $10 billion since 2017

Ocean debris is shown on Long Beach in Tofino, B.C. on April, 18, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Shoreline cleanup finds COVID-related trash increased during height of the pandemic

Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup reports litter from single-use food packaging nearly doubled

Doctor David Vallejo and his fiancee Doctor Mavelin Bonilla hold photos of themselves working, as they kiss at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Doctor Vallejo and Doctor Bonilla suspended their wedding in order to tend to COVID-19 patients and in the process Vallejo got sick himself with the disease, ending up in an ICU for several days. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Love, sacrifice and surviving COVID-19: one couple’s story

COVID hits Ecuadorian doctors who delayed wedding to treat sick

St. Joseph's Mission site is located about six kilometres from Williams Lake First Nation. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation to search residential school site for unmarked graves

St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School operated from 1886 to 1981

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC) Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw went unclaimed. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again

42 of the 64 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won, the majority were sold in Ontario

FILE - This July 6, 2017 file photo shows prescription drugs in a glass flask at the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Contaminants in generic drugs may cause long-term harm to DNA: B.C. researcher

Scientist says findings suggest high volume overseas facilities require strict regulation

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., on April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Labour shortages, closed borders major obstacles to B.C. restaurant, tourism restarts

Industry expert says it won’t start to recover until international travellers can visit

Most Read