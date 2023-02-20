Prince Rupert Skating coach sharpens her blades for fundraising challenge

Head coach of the Prince Rupert Figure skating club, Tamara Ward, is sharpening her blades in a fundraising challenge to perform a solo on-ice routine if the skaters earn $3,000 in donations. If they raise $5,000 the skaters also get to choose the music their coach performs to at the March 11 gala. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert figure skating coach Tamara Ward has given her athletes a fundraising challenge for the upcoming annual skating gala and she is the subject of it.

Ward challenged her skaters to raise $3,000 to assist the club and if they did, she promised to strut her stuff in a solo at the March 11, “Welcome to the ’60s” ice show. Then an additional challenge was added. If $5,000 is raised, the skaters could choose the music for which she has to choreograph her own routine.

Skaters encourage everyone to donate to the cause because they want to see her skate.

As of Feb. 19, skaters have jumped the donations to $2,300 and have until the show to reach the final goal. They have been fundraising at Safeway and had a table at the Rampage hockey final on Feb. 18, where they also showed off a preview of their learned ice skills between game periods.

Young performer Cheyanne Easingwood told The Northern View that it is exciting to see her coach perform in public and the skaters have not seen her do a routine before.

“This, like, is probably going to be her first time. Yeah, she’s going to be nervous,” Easingwood said.

Ward said the skaters are enthusiastic and admits she hasn’t done a routine under such ‘conditions’ before, but she needs to set an example for younger skaters.

Ward has been a leading part of the ice skating culture since her early days, hanging around competitions while her sisters skated and her parents judged. She took a 20-year hiatus off the ice, returning when her daughter learned to skate. Ward has been teaching Prince Rupert skaters for the past ten years and is a certified regional figure skating coach.

The young enthusiasts of the Prince Rupert club have worked hard all year sharpening their skills and are looking forward to showing off what they have perfected, Ward said.

The “Welcome to the 60s” skating gala is on March 11 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre ice rink. Doors open to the public at 5 p.m. The show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages three years and under are free. Tickets can be purchased on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. or at the door on the day.

To support the skaters in reaching their goal so they can see their coach perform, donations will be accepted by e-transfer at prsctreasurer@hotmail.com or by any skater with a pledge sheet.

Club president Carissa Easingwood said the fundraising proceeds will go toward new equipment for the Can-skate program and for off-ice training in a new program for Star Skaters, which Ward has developed. The training includes classes on how spin, jumps and includes fitness training.

“The club thought the fundraiser would be great for team building and relations with the community. Our skaters have never been so energized for a fundraiser,” the president said. “They are excited to see this take shape on the ice. the club is so grateful to Tamara taking part in this endeavour.”