SG Shuttle is in talks with the city in hopes of using the Prince Rupert Airport Shuttle Centre as a pick up and drop-off point. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert shuttle service set to get underway

New shuttle bus between Prince Rupert and Terrace

A new shuttle service running between Prince Rupert and Terrace is set to roll out in the coming weeks.

SG Shuttle will operate twice a day, seven days a week. Tickets will cost $35 to travel one-way between the two cities, and $70 for a round trip. Shorter trips between the Skeena Mall and the Northwest Airport will cost $15 each way.

The morning bus will leave Prince Rupert at 7 a.m., and arrive at the Skeena Mall in Terrace around 8:40 a.m. After a pickup and drop-off it will head to the Northwest Airport to arrive at approximately 9 a.m.

The afternoon bus will depart at 3:30 p.m., and is scheduled to arrive at the mall at 5:10 p.m. and the airport at 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE: BC Bus North service extended to September

Two buses a day will head the opposite direction as well. A late morning bus will leave the Terrace airport at 11:30 a.m., stopping at the mall at 11:40 a.m. and arriving in Prince Rupert at 1:30 p.m. An evening bus will also depart for Prince Rupert, leaving the Terrace airport at 8 p.m., making a mall pickup at 8:15 p.m., and finally hitting the highway to arrive in Prince Rupert at 10 p.m.

SG Shuttle has secured a bus for the trips, and have now hired three drivers for the routes. They are aiming to make their first shuttle run on Monday, Aug. 26. SG Shuttle are holding discussions with the city in hopes of using the Prince Rupert Airport Shuttle Centre as a pick up and drop-off point.

READ MORE: Williams Lake bus company to expand service across B.C.’s Interior

