A delegation of city leaders toured the almost completed Prince Rupert Cranes Crossing first-stage housing with David Eby NDP candidate to replace Premier John Horgan and previous Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, on Oct. 12. (Photo: K-J MillarThe Northern View)

Prince Rupert shelter open with 35 beds

More than 4,900 spaces available across the province

With colder weather setting in, the provincial government announced that more than 4,900 shelter spaces are open in 50 communities across B.C., including 35 in Prince Rupert at Crane’s Crossing Shelter.

Operated by the North Coast Transition Society, the city shelter runs on a first-come first-served basis, Christine White, executive director for the North Coast Transition Society, said on Nov. 14.

Most people who need a place to sleep arrive early in the day to increase the likelihood there will be a bed available, White said.

The shelter provides meals, including breakfast, cooked supper and a light lunch. There are showers and washroom facilities as well as laundry facilities available.

Of the total number of spots across the province, more than 2,000 are considered temporary, a press release by BC Housing stated on Nov. 8. Some temporary shelters are seasonal and others are open longer.

There is also a program through Emergency Management BC that will help municipal governments and First Nations set up warming centres during extreme weather. The province stated that they will reimburse communities for eligible costs racked up while establishing centres, including things like rental and fuel fees.

The intention behind warming stations is to serve as a place for people to warm up and to get additional information about how to stay warm.

Crane’s Crossing Shelter, located at 1080 Third Ave. West is only open to adults 19 years and older. For more information, the public can contact the shelter at 250-622-2472.

