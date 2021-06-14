Prince Rupert second dose vaccination clinic to run from June 14 to July 9

According to the BC Centre of Disease Control epidemiology mapping from May 30 to June 5, there was an increase of one case in the Prince Rupert area after a three-week stability of no new cases. (Image: supplied BC CDC)

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert held stable at zero for three weeks, however, are back up to one lab-confirmed case in the city according to the BC Centre of Disease Control mapping for the reporting week of May 30 to June 5.

The increase in Prince Rupert means a total of 822 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the city since the global pandemic began.

Cases are decreasing throughout the province with all other neighbouring municipalities down highway 16, such as Haida Gwaii, Terrace, Kitimat, Nisga’a, Smithers, Burns Lake, and Nechako all have no reported cases. Prince George had 10 cases for the reporting period.

Starting June 14, Prince Rupert residents can attend a follow-up community vaccination clinic to obtain the second dose immunization. With the first week of the community clinics fully booked, residents should call 1-833-838-2323, or visit www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca to ensure an appointment. Once text message confirmation has been received, recipients can choose one of four locations to receive their second dose.

Volunteers are needed for the community event which runs until July 9, Mon. through Sat., closed Sun. and statutory holidays. Positions such as greeters, registration, flow monitors and observation area needing people to assist for the three to four shifts. Lunch is provided and volunteers can sign up for as many shifts as they wish. To volunteer for one of the many shifts, sign-up can be completed at www.signupgenius.com .

At the March 2021 community-wide vaccination clinic for the Prince Rupert region, more than 10,000 vaccinations were administered contributing to the decline in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Northern Health Region has seen 7,751 cases of COVID-19 with five cases in the health region currently in hospital, and four of those in critical care. More than 7,522 people have recovered from the virus in the NHA area.

