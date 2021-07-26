Prince Rupert Seamen vs. Terrace Northmen in Rugby

Try and Try again, but Northmen win over Seamen

Prince Rupert Seamen’s rugby team takes on Terrace Northmen, July 24 in Prince Rupert with the Terrace team winning the match. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Rugby team Prince Rupert Seamen went head-to-head in an evening match against the Terrace Northmen for the first time in two years, hosted in the coastal city, on July 24.

Terrace sprung forward early in the game with a try from Tyson Doyle accelerating the team to five-zero. Introductory match player Basil Morgan made his first try off a trick line outplay, with Craig Dunfield rounding out the first half of game play with a score of 15-zero.

It was the second half of the game in a tight back-and-forth which saw the Seamen score and start to roll gaining seven points, keeping the neighbouring team bay with zero points throughout the second half of the match.

Ruperts’ Casey Lennon scored the Seamans only try of five points with a quick conversion of another two points by Dakota MacDonald.

The Northmen hung on and took the winner’s status after a final try by their Brendan Ackley in the last moments of the game, ending on a 20 to seven victory.

“The Prince Rupert team are excited to learn from this game and build toward our games against Prince George and William’s Lake in two weeks,” Jon Phelan club president, said. The games are scheduled for Aug. 7.

Lennon was awarded man of the match, with Terrace prop Basil Morgan and scrum-half Carl Nattrass also being recognized as stand-out players.

With Thunder Rugby coaches present at the game and scouting talent, Maher Atayh and Taylor Reeve were selected to participate in an October one-week training and game with the Vancouver Island Crimson Tide. The Crimson Tide is a high-performance team of the best players on Vancouver Island, Phelan said.

As well, Prince Rupert’s young prop, Kaden Yaroshuk has been invited to attend a Team Canada Under-18 training camp after showing the scouts his rugby finesse.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on