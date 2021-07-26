Prince Rupert Seamen’s rugby team takes on Terrace Northmen, July 24 in Prince Rupert with the Terrace team winning the match. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Seamen’s rugby team takes on Terrace Northmen, July 24 in Prince Rupert with the Terrace team winning the match. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Seamen vs. Terrace Northmen in Rugby

Try and Try again, but Northmen win over Seamen

Rugby team Prince Rupert Seamen went head-to-head in an evening match against the Terrace Northmen for the first time in two years, hosted in the coastal city, on July 24.

Terrace sprung forward early in the game with a try from Tyson Doyle accelerating the team to five-zero. Introductory match player Basil Morgan made his first try off a trick line outplay, with Craig Dunfield rounding out the first half of game play with a score of 15-zero.

It was the second half of the game in a tight back-and-forth which saw the Seamen score and start to roll gaining seven points, keeping the neighbouring team bay with zero points throughout the second half of the match.

Ruperts’ Casey Lennon scored the Seamans only try of five points with a quick conversion of another two points by Dakota MacDonald.

The Northmen hung on and took the winner’s status after a final try by their Brendan Ackley in the last moments of the game, ending on a 20 to seven victory.

“The Prince Rupert team are excited to learn from this game and build toward our games against Prince George and William’s Lake in two weeks,” Jon Phelan club president, said. The games are scheduled for Aug. 7.

Lennon was awarded man of the match, with Terrace prop Basil Morgan and scrum-half Carl Nattrass also being recognized as stand-out players.

With Thunder Rugby coaches present at the game and scouting talent, Maher Atayh and Taylor Reeve were selected to participate in an October one-week training and game with the Vancouver Island Crimson Tide. The Crimson Tide is a high-performance team of the best players on Vancouver Island, Phelan said.

As well, Prince Rupert’s young prop, Kaden Yaroshuk has been invited to attend a Team Canada Under-18 training camp after showing the scouts his rugby finesse.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

Prince Rupert Seamen’s rugby team takes on Terrace Northmen, July 24 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Seamen’s rugby team takes on Terrace Northmen, July 24 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Previous story
Coastal LNG project offers much potential, says Nisga’a Lisims president
Next story
Doctors, air pollution experts forecast worsening health effects of wildfire smoke

Just Posted

Members of the Unifor Local 2301 union picketing outside of the Rio Tinto smelter in Kitimat BC. (photo supplied)
Rio Tinto responds to claims and still seeks fair agreement

Prince Rupert Seamen’s rugby team makes a valiant effort against the Terrace Northmen who won July 24th match. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Seamen vs. Terrace Northmen in Rugby

Unifor Local 2301 have confirmed with its members that they are absolutely on strike and will be withdrawing their services as of midnight tonight. (Rio Tinto)
Unifor Local 2301 confirms strike to commence as of midnight tonight: July 25

Unifor Local 2301 extended its strike notice until midnight on July 24. If no agreement is made, picketing will begin to take place on the road leading to the smelter cafeteria gate and the main smelter gate. (Rio Tinto)
Union extends collective agreement process for another 24 hours: Unifor Local 2301