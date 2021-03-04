Alex Campbell, Velna Nelson, Beatrice Robinson and Ellen Mason take part in the Sm’algyax Word App and website launched by School District 52 on March 1. (Photo: Supplied by Roberta Edzera)

Alex Campbell, Velna Nelson, Beatrice Robinson and Ellen Mason take part in the Sm’algyax Word App and website launched by School District 52 on March 1. (Photo: Supplied by Roberta Edzera)

Prince Rupert SD 52 launches new Sm’algyax word app and website

Database for new language resources stems back more than 30 years

The launch of two new Ts’msyen and Sm’algyax language resources was celebrated by more than 47 attendees at the March 1 online presentation hosted by School District 52 Indigenous Education Department.

The launch introduced the FirstVoices Ts’msyen Sm’algyax word app and website which will aid in the teaching and learning of the traditional language.

“We’ve had our Sm’algyax language in the district for over 25 years, but the language and the communities have been, as you know, a lot longer than that,” Roberta Edzera, district principal of Indigenous Education for SD 52, said.

The language resources are a result of the partnership between Ts’msyen Sm’algyax Language Authority, First Peoples Cultural Foundation, and SD 52 who have worked cumulatively over the past few years to produce the education platforms, Edzera said.

“Our language department for SD 52, along with our Ts’msyen Sm’algyax language authority have been working in partnerships for many years developing, archiving, recording, editing the Sm’algyax language to archive and (make available) for learners in our school district and the community, she said.

The work on compiling the database started from a long-line of knowledge holders stemming back more than 30 years. More recently the 20 member plus team has included linguists, language coordinators, knowledge holders, technicians, data-entry, as well as the team at FirstVoices.

Edzera said SD 52 reached out to First Voices, who have been developing a site for other indigenous languages which are also soon to be online.

The FirstVoices website described itself as being a suite of web-based tools and services designed to support Indigenous people engaged in language archiving, language teaching, and culture revitalization.

Daniel Yona from FirstVoices said that since 2018 more than 100,000 data entries of words, phrases, audio recordings, and videos have been entered to preserve the language

“It’s one of the largest dictionaries on FirstVoices now with more than 10,000 words and phrases,” Yona said. “We are really honored to have the Sm’algyax language be a part of the platform. It’s a great representation of the work that Ty’msen knowledge holders have put in over the years, both reflected in the online site and the app.”

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

City of Prince RupertSd52

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
INFOGRAPHIC: How one pub trivia night can lead to nearly 300 COVID-19 exposures
Next story
Anti-pipeline blockade at Vancouver intersection broken up by police

Just Posted

Alex Campbell, Velna Nelson, Beatrice Robinson and Ellen Mason take part in the Sm’algyax Word App and website launched by School District 52 on March 1. (Photo: Supplied by Roberta Edzera)
Prince Rupert SD 52 launches new Sm’algyax word app and website

Database for new language resources stems back more than 30 years

The welcome sign is the first thing new employees moving to Prince Rupert will see as they drive the road into the city. The ‘Prince Rupert - Make it Home’ employment campaign to draw people to the region was launched on Feb. 16. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Stakeholders respond to employee recruitment campaign housing ‘disconnect’

‘Prince Rupert -Make it Home’ is 5-year recruitment and retention campaign

More than 35 families received renoviction notices on Feb. 26, 2020 at Pinecrest Townhomes in Prince Rupert. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Renovictions will be tightened in proposed changes to renters laws

Rent freeze, and changes to procedures will benefit Prince Rupert tenants and landlords

Chloe and Koy are two participants in the talent show format of the 2021 annual Children's Fest to be broadcast on community television March 5th and 6th. ()Photo: supplied by Prince Rupert Special Event Society)
30th Annual Children’s Fest takes on a new format

2021 Prince Rupert Children’s Fest will feature a show of local talent

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Murder charge laid in February 2020 stabbing death of Smithers man

Michael Egenolf is charged with the second-degree murder of Brodie Cumiskey

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

Anti-pipeline protests continue in Greater Vancouver, with the latest happening Thursday, March 4 at a Trans Mountain construction site in Burnaby. (Facebook/Laurel Dykstra)
A dozen faith-based protestors blockade Burnaby Trans Mountain site in prayer

The group arrived early Thursday, planning to ‘block any further work’

Mid day at the Vancouver Port Intersection blockade on March 3, organized by the Braided Warriors. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
Anti-pipeline blockade at Vancouver intersection broken up by police

Demonstraters were demanding the release of a fellow anti-TMX protester

(Government of B.C.)
INFOGRAPHIC: How one pub trivia night can lead to nearly 300 COVID-19 exposures

One person with COVID-19 led to dozens of new cases

Backcountry skiers are dwarfed by the mountains as they make their way along a mountain ridge near McGillivray Pass Lodge located in the southern Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Avalanche Canada has issued a special warning to people who use the backcountry in the mountains of western Alberta and eastern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Avalanche Canada special warning for mountains in western Alberta, eastern B.C.

Avalanche Canada also says everyone in a backcountry party needs essential rescue gear

A recently finished $4.3-million taxiway extension at the Victoria International Airport (not pictured) is unusable because of a blind spot. (Black Press Media file photo)
Blind spot leaves Victoria airport’s new $4.3-million taxiway extension unusable

Solution has been put on hold by COVID-19 pandemic, says airport authority

The City of Vancouver estimates there are 3,500 Canada geese in the city right now, and that number is growing. (Bruce Hogarth)
Help tame Vancouver’s Canada goose population by reporting nests: park officials

The city is asking residents to be on the lookout so staff can remove nests or addle eggs

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson (Office of the Chief Justice)
Judge questions whether B.C.’s top doctor appreciated right to religious freedom

Lawyer for province says Dr. Henry has outlined the reasons for her orders publicly

A sample of guns seized at the Pacific Highway border crossing from the U.S. into B.C. in 2014. Guns smuggled from the U.S. are used in criminal activity, often associated with drug gangs. (Canada Border Service Agency)
B.C. moves to seize vehicles transporting illegal firearms

Bill bans sale of imitation or BB guns to young people

Most Read