Provincial government invests in mechanical upgrades at Charles Hays Secondary School. (Shannon Lough/Northern View File)

Prince Rupert School District receives $1.5 million from province

Upgrades planned for Lax Kxeen and Pineridge elementary schools, Charles Hays Secondary

The Prince Rupert School District will receive $1.5 million from the provincial government for school upgrades this year.

The funding, announced on March 6, comes under the School Enhancement Program and is part of a total $206 million that will flow to B.C. school districts for energy upgrades, maintenance projects, and new buses.

The SD 52 upgrade projects will include a boiler replacement at Lax Kxeen Elementary, electrical and mechanical upgrades at Charles Hays Secondary, and a replacement of pneumatic controls at Pineridge Elementary.

READ MORE: Funding for B.C. school maintenance tops $82 million

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice welcomed the $1.5 million.

“Providing a safe and comfortable learning environment is critical to the success of students in our community,” Rice said in a release on Wednesday.

“After years of neglect, investing in schools is finally part of a new chapter in B.C. — one where the education and safety of our kids is top priority.”

READ MORE: North Coast schools get a failing grade in Fraser Institute report

According to Rice’s release, the NDP government has approved over $3.5 million for school upgrades in the district since September 2017, including over $1.1 million to replace Prince Rupert Middle School.

The Haida Gwaii School District will also receive $530,000 in funding from the School Enhancement Program.

The SD 50 upgrade projects will include flooring upgrades at Sk’Aadgaa Naay Elementary and washroom upgrades at Gudangaay Tlaats’Gaa Naay Secondary.


