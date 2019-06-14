Prince Rupert school board meeting briefs: PRMS construction top priority

Prince Rupert Middle School’s (PRMS) new building is a top priority for School District 52, which is seeking a replacement for the decades old building.

The district approved their 2020-2021 Capital Plan at their board meeting on Tuesday, June 11.

The ministry require that the board develop a project report in order to get funding for the new building approved by the treasury board. PRMS was built around sixty years ago on top of a landfill. The replacement building would be in a new location.

READ MORE: Province funds $1,130,00 to upgrade Prince Rupert Middle School

The district also hopes to one day replace the Conrad Elementary School, although plans for this are further down the road. Conrad is currently the oldest school in the SD52. This action will likely not take place until the new middle school has been built.

A new District Support Services Building is also in the works, as the district would like to consolidate its board staff into one building. They are currently spread out across three locations. Like Conrad Elementary though, it will not be a priority until after the middle school is attended to.

Other board news

The board also saw an improvement in its carbon offsets according to the 2018 Carbon Neutral Action Report. In 2017, the district offset 827 tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere, but they were able to get this number down to 660 tonnes for 2018, a decrease of over 20 per cent.

The board conducted a review of their 2017-2021 Strategic Plan, which measures how the district is doing with regards to the Aboriginal Education Partnership Agreement Annual Report, and the Framework for Enhancing Student Learning. They are looking to analyze the data from each to see where improvement is needed in the years to come.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert School District 52 finds more funds for 2019-2020 budget

The Summer Read and Play program returns this summer. It will be hosted by Conrad Elementary and Roosevelt Park Community School. It runs from July 15 to August 2, and is open to all students entering Grade 3 in the fall.

The last day of school is set for June 27.

Alex Kurial | Journalist