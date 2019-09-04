Prince Rupert says ‘Oui, s’il vous plaît’ to French immersion

A new report released on Tuesday shows that French immersion enrolment in Prince Rupert continues to be on the rise, with class numbers increasing for the fourth consecutive year.

230 kids were signed up for the multi-lingual program in the 2018-19 academic year, according to Canadian Parents for French in B.C. and the Yukon. This represents approximately 12 per cent of total enroled students in School District 52.

The SD52 numbers slightly surpass the provincial average, where just under 10 per cent of students take French immersion. The provincial rise has now continued for the past 21 years, with immersion enrolment numbers jumping from 35,636 in 2004-5 to 53,995 last year.

French immersion numbers in Prince Rupert have been steadily increasing as of late. (Canadian Parents for French in B.C. and the Yukon)

Provincially French immersion numbers have been going up for more than two decades, according to numbers from the B.C. Ministry of Education. (Canadian Parents for French in B.C. and the Yukon)

Prince Rupert’s immersion increase has been taking place since 2015. In 2005-6 there were 157 students in the program. The numbers come despite a recent trend of declining enrolment overall in the district.

French immersion in SD52 starts at École Roosevelt Elementary, after which students complete the program at Prince Rupert Middle School and Charles Hays Secondary.

Alex Kurial | Journalist