Prince Rupert Runners head out on the highway looking for adventure

Participants born to be wild for half marathon, 21.1 km relay and 8 km run event

Rupert Runners held its first competitive event of the year on April 2 with the annual half marathon, 21.1-kilometre relay and 8-kilometre run. (Photo: Bo Millar/The Northern View)

More than 55 athletes took part in the Rupert Runners half marathon, running 21.1 kilometres along Hiway 16 on April 2.

The annual race saw 24 runners complete the half marathon circuit run and 32 others finish an eight-kilometre run and a two-person relay in less than two and a half hours.

Prince Rupert resident and race participant Martin Schouw was impressed with how well-organized the race was.

More than 40 volunteers, executives and sponsors assisted in making the first event of the 2023 season a success.

“It was the first race and they were so very organized. It was a great turnout,” he said.

It was Schouw’s third time completing this particular race and despite an injury, while warming up, he was determined to continue on and completed the race with a possible torn cartilage and meniscus within 2:07. He runs three or four times a week to stay in competitive shape.

The top three half-marathon finishers are Michael Frew with a time of 1:29, Adam Marcinkiewicz 1:30, and Stephan Girard 1:30.

The top three finalists in the 21.1 relay are: Team Adrienne-Kim with a time of 1:36, Brittane-Brittany with a tie of 1:15 and Team Jolie-Meagan with 1:59.

The top three finalists in the Eight Kilometre run are: Lindsay Smith with a time of 00.33:58, Gordie Johnson with 00:37.41 and Leighanne Magnusson with 00:38:14.

