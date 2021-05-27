The province’s four-step plan to restart social and organized gatherings should COVID-19 rates continue to decrease and vaccinations increase.

The province’s four-step plan to restart social and organized gatherings should COVID-19 rates continue to decrease and vaccinations increase.

Prince Rupert restaurants open

Chamber says Rupert restaurants hit harder than the rest of the province

Prince Rupert restaurants opened May 25 as the B.C. government has begun easing COVID-19 restrictions despite being hit harder than most.

B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan has begun with a return of indoor restaurant dining for up to six people, and indoor home gatherings for up to five people or one additional household.

This is the first of four stages of lifting public health restrictions, and further stages depend on coronavirus infection rates and hospitalizations remaining stable. Rules for indoor dining and fitness have returned to what they were before the “circuit breaker” restrictions took effect at the end of March, with dining and liquor service until 10 p.m.

The provincial move comes just days after the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce (PRDCC) had requested a local recission of in-restaurant prohibitions for the city.

“We believe that indoor dining, with social distancing and barriers as required, could and should be restored on a community-by-community basis throughout BC., Michael Gurney, PRDCC president wrote in a letter to Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

“Our members have expressed clearly and emphatically that the current indoor dining restrictions are causing undue economic hardship, especially in light of reduced transmission and cases of COVID-19. Four restaurants in our city alone have closed their doors, experiencing catastrophic loss of revenues, to await a relaxation of restrictions.”

READ MORE: Prince Rupert restaurant owner ‘furious’ over circuit-breaker closures

Gurney argued that the provincial “circuit breaker” restrictions were especially punitive to Prince Rupert businesses.

“The current provincial health orders allow patio dining and takeout service. However, Prince Rupert’s climate is an impediment to patio dining. The city experiences an average of 229 days of rain per year (in 2020, a full third of our average annual rainfall accumulated during June, July and August). In other words, environmental conditions do not allow city restaurateurs to take advantage of freedoms enjoyed in other parts of the province,” Gurney stated.

“Service sector labour shortages are making it difficult for local restaurant operators to retain staff to work decreased hours. The increase of employment opportunities at the Port of Prince Rupert and its related operations has significantly curtailed the available workforce for small to medium-size businesses. Because of reduced service levels, restaurant managers are losing staff (either through layoffs or resignations) whom they may not be able to re-hire when conditions improve.”

If coronavirus infection rates continue to fall and vaccination rates to rise, Step 1 would extend to midnight as early as June 15.

Step 2, which is tentatively scheduled to begin on June 15 (once 65 per cent of B.C. is vaccinated, and if hospitalizations drop) will allow for outdoor social gatherings of up to 50 people and playdates, but indoor gatherings will stay capped at five visitors or one additional household.

For organized gatherings, indoor ones of up to 50 people seated will be allowed indoors (with a COVID safety plan), while the province will begin to consult with various sectors about larger organized outdoor gatherings.

As of July 1, the third step of B.C. reopening plan will see a “return to usual for indoor or outdoor personal gatherings” and allow for sleepovers, as long as 70 per cent of B.C. is vaccinated, and if hospitalizations continue to drop. The forecast for organized gatherings is less clear; government documents only state that fairs and festivals will be allowed and “increased capacity” will be in place for indoor and outdoor organized gatherings. Both will require COVID safety plan.

July 1 is also the date when masks may become simply recommended, and not mandated as they have been in B.C. since the fall.

If vaccination rates hit 70 per cent of eligible individuals, on Sept 7, Step 4 will be instituted allowing social gatherings to return to normal and large organized events can resume if cases and hospitalizations continue to drop.

Previous story
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped near Shuswap Lake

Just Posted

Restaurants in PrinceRupert were allowed to reopen for inhouse dining on May 25. Yaishia Wishlow assistant manager at Dolly’s Fish Market said the effects of halting in-restaurant dining are devasting to businesses and employees. The restaurant was empty on March 30. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert restaurants open

Chamber says Rupert restaurants hit harder than the rest of the province

A three-vehicle collision on Third Ave. West on May 26 had fire, police and ambulance crews attend the scene in downtown Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Nothern View)
Three vehicle collision in downtown core

Fire, police, and ambulance crews attended the collision on 3rd Ave. W.

A town hall meeting on rail safety was held online May 20 and hosted by M.P. Taylor Bachrach where more than 90 people from Prince Rupert to Burns Lake participated. In this photo is a train derailment on April 27, 2020 blocked five intersecting tracks on the CN rail line in Prince Rupert. The derailment occurred close to the Rotary Waterfront Park where families gather and children play. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Train safety town hall hosted by M.P. Taylor Bachrach

More than 90 residents of northern B.C. attended to discuss rail safety

Students at Pacific Coast School have partnered with Prince Rupert Middle School students for the Gyeksm Goot, Sm’algyax for Calm Heart program to learn about consent and healthy relationships. The weekly sessions are funded by the RCMP and DP World. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Calm hearts teach healthy relationships and consent

Gyeksm Goot program has 20 students at two schools partnered to learn about relationship boundaries

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over May long weekend in B.C.

Premier John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix are expected to make announcement on restrictions Tuesday

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

FILE – The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC launches COVID rapid testing for asymptomatic on-campus students, staff

University says it’s the first in Canada to use the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped near Shuswap Lake

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says poachers likely responsible

Whistler Blackcomb’s Peak to Peak gondola, which links the tops of Blackcomb and Whistler mountains. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb expected to reopen Monday for summer season

Mountain biking, sightseeing atop the Peak to Peak gondola part of what’s being offered to visitors

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Farmed salmon virus source, amplifies disease transmission in wild salmon: B.C. study

Mordecai said evidence is mounting that B.C. aquaculture operations pass the virus to wild salmon

(Facebook/Emily McManus)
COVID-19 restart plan welcome but B.C. couple postpones wedding again

Bride Emily McManus is worried that restrictions, including those on international travel, may not be lifted by summer

Most Read