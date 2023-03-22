Prince Rupert residents get first peek at proposed 2023 budget

Prince Rupert city council will get a first look at the proposed 2023 budget during a Committee of the Whole meeting March 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The public will get their first peek at the City of Prince Rupert’s proposed budget for 2023 on March 22 at a Committee of the Whole meeting.

During this session, city staff will present an outline showing how they propose funds will be spent for the year and how it will impact taxes.

The city clarified that the purpose of this meeting is not to get feedback from residents but rather for council to hear staff’s presentation. Public consultations on the budget will occur during regular council meetings on April 11 and 24.

Residents can attend the March 22 meeting in-person at 7 p.m. at city hall or can watch it live from home by going to www.princerupert.ca/live.

After the meeting, council will be sharing the information that was presented and will launch their budget simulation program, which gives residents a chance to interact with and better understand the proposed budget.

City of Prince Rupert