Juanita Parnell won big with her ticket she purchased in Prince Rupert. (Facebook screenshot)

Prince Rupert has a new millionaire.

Juanita Parnell has won $5.8 million dollars in the Lotto 6/49.

Parnell is spitting the grand prize of more than $11 million dollars with a winner in Ontario.

She bought their winning ticket at Safeway with the winning six numbers being 7, 18, 19, 38, 42 and 46 with bonus number 31.

Norman Galimski | Journalist