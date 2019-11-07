Prince Rupert resident outraged by RCMP decision to shoot deer, multiple times, without warning

RCMP and BC Conservation Officer decided only humane decision was to put animal down

Two officers with the Prince Rupert RCMP shot a deer multiple times after discovering it had an injury to its leg and “would suffer a long and painful death in the wild”. (photo courtesy of Melinda Sommerville)

Prince Rupert resident Melinda Sommerville is outraged by the actions of the RCMP following a deer that was but down by two officers using multiple shots.

“I was in my room and I heard a gun shot go off and then I heard another gunshot go off and thought that was weird. So I went outside and there was two cops standing on the opposite side of my fence. There was a dead deer on the ground and they shot it another three times,” Sommerville said.

The regional conservation officer in Terrace requested the RCMP’s assistance in locating a deer that was reportedly injured. The RCMP found the deer, in the backyard of Sommerville’s residence in the 1500-block of Omineca Ave, with a broken front leg.

The RCMP nor the conservation officer know how the deer sustained the injury but decided, in consultation with the BC Conservation Officer, the only humane decision that could be made was to put the animal down.

“In this particular case, a shotgun with slugs was used. Circumstances in this particular case dictated that more than one shot was required,” stated North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

Sommerville’s post of the incident garnered a lot of attention on Facebook claiming there were “seven shots fired” and “a whole clip unloaded.”

“We can confirm that the claim did not happen,” stated Saunderson.

The amount of shots fired is not Sommerville’s only concern and said the RCMP did not inform her, or the neighbours, of their plans to put the deer down before the shots were fired.

“If any of those bullets ricocheted it could have killed somebody. They could have also told people to make sure their kids didn’t go outside to play,” she said. “My dog was playing in the backyard and he’s scared to go outside now.”

