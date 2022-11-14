Prince Rupert Remembers

Cenotaph in front of the Prince Rupert Court House on Nov. 11, with wreaths laid in commemoration. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Evelyn and Tatum lay wreaths on Nov. 11 on behalf of Charles Hays Secondary School in remembrance of those who have served in the past and are currently serving. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Tanner Wiley insisted his mom take him to the Remembrance Day services at the Prince Rupert Cenotaph so he could respect and remember the contributions of his “Opa” grandfather who served in World War 2. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert Legion Chaplain Derry Bott leads Remembrance Day services in Prince Rupert on Nov. 11, with the community choir accompanying in song the national anthem and hymns to mark the occasion. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert and Port Edward community leaders stand in silence to mark the Remembrance Day commemorations on Nov. 11 in front of the cenotaph. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert Captain Cook branch Sea Cadets stand in honour of the Remembrance Day ceremonies at the cenotaph on Nov. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Personnel stand in honour of the Remembrance Day commemorative services on Nov. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Member of the Royal Canadian Legion Prince Rupert Branch Colour Guard and members of the city’s RCMP detachment stand in commemoration of the Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A Sea Cadet of the Prince Rupert Captain Cook branch stands in quiet reflection at the cenotaph in commemoration of Remembrance Day, on Nov. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) The Canadian national flag waves at half-mast in Prince Rupert on Remembrance day during commemorative services on the court house lawn that drew a crowd of more than 400. (Photo: K-J Millar, The Northern View) Deputy Chief Chad Cooper of Prince Rupert Fire Rescue lays a wreath in commemoration of past and present service personnel at the Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Three girls pay their respects and lay a wreath at the Remembrance day ceremonies in Prince Rupert on Nov. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert RCMP officers stand during the 2022 Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11 in front of the courthouse. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Members of the Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Legion carry the colours in commemoration of Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Lester Gordon served 13 years in the Scottish Black Watch Regiment before moving on to the militia and then the regular forces. He has served in counties around the globe. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View) Royal Canadian Sea Cadets of the CaptainCook Branch stand guard in reflections during the 2022 Remembrance Day ceremonies in Prince Rupert on Nov. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

More than 400 area residents, including North Coast community leaders, stood in solidarity and reflection at the Remembrance Day ceremony held in front of the Prince Rupert courthouse on Nov. 11.

All ages, from young to elders participated in the introspective service led by Royal Canadian Legion Chaplain Derry Bott from the courthouse steps surrounded by the community choir. Captain Cook Branch Sea Cadets stood guard while wreaths were laid at their feet encircling the base of the cenotaph by the Canadian Rangers with assistance from members of the RCMP, Prince Rupert Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance Service and Canadian Coast Guard.

Prince Rupert’s Lester Gordan wanted to serve and protect when he was a younger man. He told The Northern View after the ceremonies that after being kicked out of the cadet corp for being too young, he served 13 years in the Scottish Black Watch Regiment.

He travelled the world during his military career with the Black Watch and militia leaving to join the regular forces.

“I served in Germany. I served in Cyprus. I served in Gagetown, New Brunswick,” he said adding Norway, Ghent, Holland and Belgium to his list of service locations.

He said serving one’s country is an important thing and he “loved every minute” of being able to serve.

“I would recommend anybody in their early years get into it because it’s a great, great thing.”

“It still means a lot to me … the comradeship, the people you get to know and work with, and live with … It’s a wonderful experience,” the retired military man said.

“I was there at that time the Cold War started … they moved us down to Berlin figuring something was going to happen — which didn’t, thank God. But, we were always ready to go.”

It was when he was asked to return to Germany he left the military because there was not adequate schooling for his children. He chose to move his family to Canada. Now a Rupertite for more than 45 years he settled his family in the coastal city when he gained his military release in 1975.

Tanner Wiley was also at the solemn commemoration reminding his mom Val Wiley about the significance of Remembrance Day and honouring the active service of his “Opa” during World War Two.

“He insisted on coming today. He reminded me it’s important to come out and recognize this day to show respect for all of the soldiers who fought in past wars,” she said.

Tanner’s grandfather, Roman Reschke was born in Germany and was just 16 when his military service began during the war. He spent his 17th birthday in a Prisoner of War camp before being liberated. At the end of the war, he returned to his family in East Germany denouncing the war and declaring his position against it.

“He told his dad. He said I don’t want to grow up here. I didn’t agree with this war. I don’t want to be here and I’m leaving,” his daughter said, adding he was fascinated with First Nations culture and wanted to marry a First Nations girl.

“And that’s exactly what he did,” she said.

Reschke went to West Germany where he made his way to Canada. He had read about the country in school and wanted to embrace the culture. He became a faller in the forestry industry, moving to Haida Gwaii where he met and married Tanner’s grandmother.

“[I came out today] because I want to pay respect to my Opa and his service,” Tanner said while sitting in reflection in front of the cenotaph holding a photo of the young soldier.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist