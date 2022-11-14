Prince Rupert Remembers

More than 400 area residents, including North Coast community leaders, stood in solidarity and reflection at the Remembrance Day ceremony held in front of the Prince Rupert courthouse on Nov. 11.
All ages, from young to elders participated in the introspective service led by Royal Canadian Legion Chaplain Derry Bott from the courthouse steps surrounded by the community choir. Captain Cook Branch Sea Cadets stood guard while wreaths were laid at their feet encircling the base of the cenotaph by the Canadian Rangers with assistance from members of the RCMP, Prince Rupert Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance Service and Canadian Coast Guard.
Prince Rupert’s Lester Gordan wanted to serve and protect when he was a younger man. He told The Northern View after the ceremonies that after being kicked out of the cadet corp for being too young, he served 13 years in the Scottish Black Watch Regiment.
He travelled the world during his military career with the Black Watch and militia leaving to join the regular forces.
“I served in Germany. I served in Cyprus. I served in Gagetown, New Brunswick,” he said adding Norway, Ghent, Holland and Belgium to his list of service locations.
He said serving one’s country is an important thing and he “loved every minute” of being able to serve.
“I would recommend anybody in their early years get into it because it’s a great, great thing.”
“It still means a lot to me … the comradeship, the people you get to know and work with, and live with … It’s a wonderful experience,” the retired military man said.
“I was there at that time the Cold War started … they moved us down to Berlin figuring something was going to happen — which didn’t, thank God. But, we were always ready to go.”
It was when he was asked to return to Germany he left the military because there was not adequate schooling for his children. He chose to move his family to Canada. Now a Rupertite for more than 45 years he settled his family in the coastal city when he gained his military release in 1975.
Tanner Wiley was also at the solemn commemoration reminding his mom Val Wiley about the significance of Remembrance Day and honouring the active service of his “Opa” during World War Two.
“He insisted on coming today. He reminded me it’s important to come out and recognize this day to show respect for all of the soldiers who fought in past wars,” she said.
Tanner’s grandfather, Roman Reschke was born in Germany and was just 16 when his military service began during the war. He spent his 17th birthday in a Prisoner of War camp before being liberated. At the end of the war, he returned to his family in East Germany denouncing the war and declaring his position against it.
“He told his dad. He said I don’t want to grow up here. I didn’t agree with this war. I don’t want to be here and I’m leaving,” his daughter said, adding he was fascinated with First Nations culture and wanted to marry a First Nations girl.
“And that’s exactly what he did,” she said.
Reschke went to West Germany where he made his way to Canada. He had read about the country in school and wanted to embrace the culture. He became a faller in the forestry industry, moving to Haida Gwaii where he met and married Tanner’s grandmother.
“[I came out today] because I want to pay respect to my Opa and his service,” Tanner said while sitting in reflection in front of the cenotaph holding a photo of the young soldier.
