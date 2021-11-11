Prince Rupert remembers

Remembrance Day Ceremonies in Prince Rupert on Nov. 11, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert’s cenotaph is adorned with commemorative wreaths, on Nov. 11, in memory of those who have served. The year 2021 is the 100th anniversary of the poppy as a symbol of remembrance. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Remembrance Day Ceremonies in Prince Rupert on Nov. 11, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert RCMP dressed in traditional serge for Remembrance Day 2021 commemorations at the cenotaph. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A moment of reflection as a Prince Rupert RCMP officer bows their head in remembrance on Nov. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert Royal Royal Canadian Legion #27 member bearing the legion’s flag, with RCMP saluting, during Remembrance Day commemorations. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A veteran has laid a commemorative wreath during the Remembrance Day commemorations in Prince Rupert on Nov. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Remembrance Day commemorations on Nov. 11, in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert RCMP members stand guard at the cenotaph during Remembrance Day commemorations on Nov. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Crowds of more than 350 people attended the Remembrance Day commemorations on the Prince Rupert courthouse lawn on Nov. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Crowds of more than 350 people attended the Remembrance Day commemorations on the Prince Rupert court house lawn on Nov. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert RCMP Officers participate in the Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Citizens remember those that have served by laying poppies on wreaths at the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Prince Rupert on Nov. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) A child is assisted by her father, with a veteran standing in reflection, as she places a wreath on Remembrance Day, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert RCMP Officer Const. Brody Hemrich places a poppy, on Nov. 11, in remembrance of those who served. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) All ages stood in quiet reflection at the Remembrance Day services in Prince Rupert on Nov. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) More than 350 onlookers joined in commemoration at Remembrance Day services in Prince Rupert on Nov. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert’s cenotaph is adorned with commemorative wreaths, on Nov. 11, in memory of those who have served. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert’s cenotaph is adorned with commemorative wreaths, on Nov. 11, in memory of those who have served. The poppy is celebrated in 2021 for its 100th anniversary as the official symbol of remembrance. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Chaplain Derry Bott of the Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Legion #27 leads the Remembrance Day commemorations on Nov. 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Remembrance Day services held on the courthouse lawn in Prince Rupert drew a crowd of more than 350 people to commemorate those who served in past conflicts and those currently serving in the military.

This year was the 100th anniversary of the poppy being recognized as the official symbol of remembrance.

“I was amazed by the support of the community, with so many people showing up,” Derry Bott, chaplain of the Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Legion Branch 27, said. “I thought the ceremonies went very well.”

Bott led the services, with officers from the Prince Rupert RCMP standing guard around the cenotaph and members of the Royal Canadian Rangers laying wreaths.

“Members of the Prince Rupert RCMP were very happy to participate in the Remembrance Day ceremonies organized by the Royal Canadian Legion local branch,” Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations officer for the detachment, told The Northern View.

Gravel said as COVID-19 restrictions ease in the future, the officers look forward to wearing their traditional mountie serge more often.

“It’s an honour for our members, some of which have prior military service, and a good opportunity to be seen by the public in our iconic red serge,” he said. “We hope the larger scale parades we once took part in can come back to the community.”

Bott also said he is looking forward to the return of larger ceremonies and parades with bands, cadets, RCMP, Rangers and Fire Rescue, among others, all participating. This year’s ceremony was one-third of the duration of regular commemorations due to COVID-19 restrictions.

K-J Millar | Journalist