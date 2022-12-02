Prince Rupert Regional Community Foundation to receive portion of $400 million federal funding

Linda Lutz and her husband Richard Lutz sit on the stairs in The Gym Prince Rupert on Aug. 25, 2021. They hope to help the Prince Rupert Regional Community Foundation reach one million dollars as soon as possible. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert Regional Community Foundation (PRRCF) has been chosen by the federal government to distribute a share of the $400 million Community Services Recovery Fund (CSRF) to help a broad range of organizations adapt and support pandemic recovery.

Linda Lutz, chairperson of the PRCF said charities and non-profits are at the forefront of addressing communities’ needs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, many of them are struggling to recover and adapt their services to the changing needs of the Prince Rupert regional community,” she stated in a press release on Nov. 30.

The announcement by the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, on Nov. 22, stated the funding will assist a diverse range of charities, non-profits and Indigenous governing bodies to evolve and modernize, so they can bolster post-COVID-19 resumption in communities across Canada.

“The Government supports a more inclusive model of economic growth that creates opportunities for everyone in Canada as the long-term recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The Community Services Recovery Fund will strengthen the ability of charities and non-profits to deliver services and resources where they will have the most impact.

“Because of the National Funders’ strong connections with local organizations, they will ensure funding is distributed efficiently to organizations that provide services to communities in need across Canada,” Gould said

The CSRF is a one-time investment that will assist organizations to acquire the tools they need to adapt and modernize so they can better support pandemic recovery in communities across Canada.

“Through the Community Services Recovery Fund, the Prince Rupert Regional Community Foundation will be able to give organizations the support they need to serve our community,” Lutz said.

Since the early phases of the pandemic, charities, non-profits and Indigenous governing bodies have struggled with increased demand for their services, reduced revenues, declines in charitable giving due to the rising costs of living, and a greater need to make use of digital tools as part of adapting and modernizing their operations, the press release read.

Funding from the CSRF will enable charities, non-profits and Indigenous Governing Bodies to invest in their own organizational capacity to:

• adapt the way they deliver services to support the needs of their staff and volunteers;

• buy equipment such as computers and software;

• create new ways of working, such as developing new fundraising approaches;

• provide support for staff and volunteers, such as staff training, supports for mental health and well-being; and

• develop plans to receive funding from diverse sources.

As a result of the investments provided by the Community Services Recovery Fund, charities, non-profits and Indigenous governing bodies will be better equipped to improve the efficacy, accessibility, and sustainability of the community services that they provide.

The application process will launch on Jan. 6, 2023. For more information, visit www.communityservicesrecoveryfund.ca.

Quotes

“Charities and non-profit organizations are at the heart of communities, creating a sense of belonging from coast to coast to coast. Through the Community Services Recovery Fund, local community foundations are proud to have the opportunity to support this important work as we collectively build a more just and equitable future driven by community. This investment from the Government of Canada comes at a critical time when communities across Canada are coming together to rebuild from the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

– Andrea Dicks, Community Foundations of Canada, President