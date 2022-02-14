Prince Rupert region to experience temporary power cuts today and Feb. 18

Prince Rupert, Port Edward, Kitkatla and Oona River will experience temporary power cuts on Feb. 14 and 18. (File photo/The Northern View)

More than 500 households in the Prince Rupert region will experience two planned power outages on Feb. 14 and 18.

The communities of Port Edward, Kitkatla and Oona River will be primary affected by the BC Hydro outage, only 30 Prince Rupert customers will see temporary power cuts.

The first outage will occur between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. today (Feb. 14) and will last for approximately 15 minutes.

The second outage planned for Feb. 18 will also occur between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and last for approximately for the same duration.

The power cuts are due to “planned work being done on our equipment,” BC Hydro stated on their website.

Norman Galimski | Journalist

