Prince Rupert Refugee Support group formed to support displaced Ukrainians

A Prince Rupert group has been formed to focus community energy on establishing essential housing and employment for those affected by the Ukrainian invasion and wanting to make Canada a new home.

The Rupert Refugee Support Group (RRSG) is a core group of citizens branching out from the previous success of sponsoring a family of Syrian refugees to come live in the city during 2016.

“We are seeking people to join us in re-locating a number of Ukrainian war refugees to Prince Rupert,” John Farrell, group member, said.

Farrell is encouraging the public to join the group and attend a community meeting on March 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the former Presbyterian Church at 233 4th Avenue.

“Here is where we need help — to connect with other Prince Rupert-based groups or individuals who share our passion for this cause so that we may coordinate our efforts.”

He explained that amalgamating with other community groups will strengthen efforts and make results even more successful. Mapping out a fundraising campaign, if necessary, is one of the first steps the group needs to take and will be discussing at their next gathering.

The RRSG wants to connect with residents who have family ties to Ukraine and know displaced war victims looking for shelter in Canada. The organization is also shouting out to find those who can provide housing, such as basement suites, apartments, houses or other accommodations.

With the federal government’s March 17 announcement of the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel program (CUAET), Ukrainian immigrants will be fast-tracked for entrance into the country. They will be provided three-year temporary residency visas and open work permits, making jobs essential for anyone arriving in Prince Rupert.

“We are looking for companies or individuals who may have job opportunities for the newly arriving refugees,” Farrell said.

While the term ‘refugee’ is commonly used to describe those displaced from their homes, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) stated, “The CUAET is a temporary residence pathway and is not a refugee stream.”

“Those wishing to immigrate to Canada permanently can apply for permanent residence under a variety of different immigration programs and streams. IRCC is also developing a special permanent residence stream for family reunification,” IRCC said.

“As brave Ukrainians fight for their lives and their freedom, Canada is ready to welcome their loved ones who are forced to flee,” said Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development, and Disability Inclusion. “When they arrive safely in Canada, we’re going to help Ukrainians find work, so they can provide for themselves and their families. From ensuring that children can enroll in school to helping parents join our workforce. We want every Ukrainian to find peace, stability, and community in Canada.”

K-J Millar | Editor and Multi-Media Journalist