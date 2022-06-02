Prince Rupert recognizes participants in recent rebrand

For the first time in 110 years, the City of Prince Rupert updated and modernized the city crest and brand to a logo that celebrates Indigenous roots and rainbow symbolism, Feb. 28. (Image: supplied) The City of Prince Rupert will apply for a UBCM Community Excellence Award to recognize the efforts of participant contributions in the recent municipal rebrand. (Image: supplied)

The City of Prince Rupert wants to recognize the efforts of all participants in the recent municipal rebranding project with an application for a Community Excellence Award.

At the regular council meeting on May 30, counsellors voted to support a resolution for the 2022 Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) award which celebrates municipalities who deliver services in an innovative and collaborative way.

“The intent of the application is to celebrate the city’s unique approach to developing a community identity, as well as the work of Russell Mather, Will Creative, and the feedback provided by our focus group of community members,” a report written by Veronika Stewart city communications manager, stated.

For the first time in 110 years, the City of Prince Rupert updated and modernized the city crest and brand to a logo that celebrates Indigenous roots and rainbow symbolism on Feb. 28.

“The City began a rebranding process in 2020 to replace the use of our outdated municipal crest, with the new logo, brand guidelines and design elements launched March 1st of 2022. In recognition of the efforts and quality output [of all participants] the city is seeking council support for an application to the UBCM Community Excellence Awards for the project,” Rosa Miller, corporate administrator for the City of Prince Rupert, said.

“Among our neighbouring communities, Prince Rupert is unique in our adoption of a corporate brand that closely involved indigenous artist Russell Mather in a more standard re-branding process with an established firm,” said Miller.

The end result marries the local Ts’msyen perspective with a simple design that is highly effective in its application across multiple platforms and sizes. The new brand also reaffirms the community’s identity as the “City of Rainbows”.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist