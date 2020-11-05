Prince Rupert receives $100K for downtown garden project

Inside a greenhouse at Rupert Lawn and Garden in 2019, Morgan Sage, a project coordinator with Ecotrust Canada’s Innovation Lab, worked with the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society to grow edible plants for members and Prince Rupert residents. EcoTrust Canada and the City of Prince Rupert have just received $100,000 funding to create a downtown community garden. (The Northern View file photo)

Northern Development under its Strategic Initiatives Fund has approved $100,000 for the City of Prince Rupert to implement the Northwest Food Systems Initiative pilot project, which will build local food access, literacy and security for social and economic resiliency in Prince Rupert and Northwest B.C.

The Northwest Food Systems Initiative aims to mitigate the economic impacts of a changing economy by enhancing the local food production/distribution network in the region and increasing employment opportunities in the food production sector.

“We are pleased to be working with Ecotrust Canada to develop a pilot garden project in the city’s downtown, to both breathe energy into a vacant lot, and build literacy and access around locally-grown food. Ecotrust [Canada] has been conducting significant research and offering supports for similar programming in the community over the past few years, and we are happy to have them leading this project,” Lee Brain, Prince Rupert mayor, stated.

The purpose of Strategic Initiatives Fund is to diversify and enhance the economies of central and northern B.C. communities, particularly those communities impacted by Mountain Pine Beetle. SIF is a flexible program that aims to capitalize on the unique opportunities and strengths that exist in these communities to invest in projects that strengthen innovation, partnerships, and diversification of economic activities.

SIF will be offered again in 2021. The submission deadline to be announced at a later date.