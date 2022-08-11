Prince Rupert RCMP’s Wanted Wednesday is Nickolas William Ferguson

Ferguson is wanted by police in Terrace and Prince Rupert

Nickolas William Ferguson is wanted for outstanding charges and warrants in Prince Rupert and Terrace, the RCMP stated, on August 10. The police warn he should not be approached.

Nikolas William Ferguson is the subject of the Wanted Wednesday announcement issued by the Prince Rupert RCMP on August 10.

The police are requesting assistance in locating the 31-year-old man and warn that he should not be approached.

“He is currently wanted on multiple warrants, including from a 2022 Prince Rupert file, resulting in charges for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from peace officer, operation while impaired and operation while prohibited,” Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations officer for the Prince Rupert RCMP, stated.

Ferguson is also wanted out of Terrace, B.C. for operation while prohibited in 2021.

Gravel said the Prince Rupert RCMP issued a media release on April 4, 2022 detailing the events involving Mr. Ferguson in this file. Because the charges had not been laid yet, his identity was not released at the time.

Nickolas William Ferguson is described as caucasian male; 173 cm (5’8); 73 kg (161 lb); brown hair; blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). #WantedWednesday

