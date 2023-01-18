Prince Rupert RCMP Wanted Wednesday: Martin William Mather

Male wanted on outstanding warrant stemming from sexual assault charges

Martin William Mather is the Prince Rupert RCMP’s Wanted Wednesday suspect on Jan. 19. Police request anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the local detachment.

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Martin William Mather.

The man is currently wanted on an outstanding warrant from a 2018 Prince Rupert file stemming from charges of sexual assault.

Mather is described as an Indigenous male; 191 centimetres (6’3); 83 kilograms (183 pounds); black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP want the public to note that Mather should not be approached.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the local detachment at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, #WantedWednesday

Information was accurate at time of newspaper printing.