Prince Rupert RCMP Wanted Wednesday: Martin William Mather

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Martin William Mather.
The man is currently wanted on an outstanding warrant from a 2018 Prince Rupert file stemming from charges of sexual assault.
Mather is described as an Indigenous male; 191 centimetres (6’3); 83 kilograms (183 pounds); black hair and brown eyes.
RCMP want the public to note that Mather should not be approached.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the local detachment at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, #WantedWednesday
