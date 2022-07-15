Prince Rupert RCMP want to identitfy shoplifter

The man allegedly left a grocery store with an unpaid basket of items

Prince Rupert RCMP, on July 12, is asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly shoplifted a basket of food from a grocery store. (Photo: supplied)

Public assistance in identifying a male suspect of shoplifting is being requested by the Prince Rupert RCMP.

The police received a report on May 26, around 4 p.m., of a man who had left Safeway with a basket of goods that had not been paid for.

“The man proceeded to drive away in an older silver hatchback vehicle,” Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations officer for the detachment, said.

Video surveillance footage shows the man and the vehicle he left in.

Gravel explained that sometimes members of the public can be reluctant to help with identifying shoplifters.

They can be critical about requests for assistance, arguing that people may not be able to afford groceries and need to survive, he said.

“Whether it’s the case or not, shoplifting is not the solution as it is a criminal offence. Resources in the community are in place to support those in need, such as the Salvation Army,” Gravel said

There is a black market for high-end pieces of meat, fish, and cheese, the officer explained. Many people may not be aware of this or that some shoplifters and restaurants benefit from this practice.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

