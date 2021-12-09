Prince Rupert RCMP want Chante Leah Low

Chante Leah Low is wanted by the Prince Rupert RCMP, on Dec. 9, on warrants for charges of assault and mischief under $5,000. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Chante Leah Low.

The 25-year old woman is wanted on outstanding warrants in connection withPrince Rupert police files from 2020 resulting in charges for assault and mischief under $5,000.

It should be noted that she is considered dangerous and should not be approached, RCMP stated in a media release on Dec. 9.

Low is described as an Indigenous female, 163 cm (5’4), 52 kg (115 lb), black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Prince Rupert RCMP