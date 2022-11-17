A shotgun with ammunition, cash and suspected drugs were seized by Prince Rupert RCMP on Nov. 8 after a search warrant was executed for a Crestview address where a 32-year-old man was arrested. (Photo: supplied)

A shotgun with ammunition, cash and suspected drugs were seized by Prince Rupert RCMP on Nov. 8 after a search warrant was executed for a Crestview address where a 32-year-old man was arrested. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert RCMP seize weapon, cash and suspected drugs with $42,000 street value

32-year-old man arrested for uttering threats

A Prince Rupert man has been arrested and charged after suspected drugs, cash and a weapon were found in his residence on Nov. 8.

Garret William Shaw, 32 years old, was arrested and charged with uttering threats, while further charges are being explored by the Prince Rupert RCMP with the guidance of BC Prosecution Service.

“Front line officers reacted quickly to a report received regarding threatening messages,” Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the Prince Rupert detachment, said.

“The report led to a search warrant being drafted and executed. While in the house, officers also noticed evidence of a drug operation and second warrant was drafted and executed,” he said.

Prince Rupert RCMP carried out the search warrants at 317 Crestview Drive, where suspected drugs, money and a shotgun were seized.

More than 280 doses of alleged illicit substance, with a street value of $42,000, were seized. The suspected narcotics are being analyzed for substance confirmation.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending for Crown approval.

To make a report with the Prince Rupert RCMP, phone 250-627-0700, or in an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

Prince Rupert RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Early-morning wildfire broke out on Limbert Mountain near Agassiz
Next story
Brucejack gold mine reopens following fatal incident

Just Posted

Money and suspected drugs were seized by Prince Rupert RCMP on Nov. 8 after a search warrant was executed for a Crestview address where a 32-year-old man was arrested. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert RCMP seize weapon, cash and suspected drugs with $42,000 street value

Zachary Andre Peter Wagner, 32-years-old, is wanted on warrants from numerous jurisdictions, Const. Gabriel Gravel media relations officer with the Prince Rupert RCMP stated, on Jan. 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP are searching for Alec Jessie-Ray Crete

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. (File photo)
Brucejack gold mine reopens following fatal incident

Trigon’s Berth 2 Beyond Carbon (B2BC) was announced on Nov. 15 with $75 million in federal support. The second berth is shown with the ship shown in green and will be located adjacent to the terminal’s existing berth. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert sees second berth in port with $75 million investment