Prince Rupert RCMP seize weapon, cash and suspected drugs with $42,000 street value

A shotgun with ammunition, cash and suspected drugs were seized by Prince Rupert RCMP on Nov. 8 after a search warrant was executed for a Crestview address where a 32-year-old man was arrested. (Photo: supplied)

A Prince Rupert man has been arrested and charged after suspected drugs, cash and a weapon were found in his residence on Nov. 8.

Garret William Shaw, 32 years old, was arrested and charged with uttering threats, while further charges are being explored by the Prince Rupert RCMP with the guidance of BC Prosecution Service.

“Front line officers reacted quickly to a report received regarding threatening messages,” Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the Prince Rupert detachment, said.

“The report led to a search warrant being drafted and executed. While in the house, officers also noticed evidence of a drug operation and second warrant was drafted and executed,” he said.

Prince Rupert RCMP carried out the search warrants at 317 Crestview Drive, where suspected drugs, money and a shotgun were seized.

More than 280 doses of alleged illicit substance, with a street value of $42,000, were seized. The suspected narcotics are being analyzed for substance confirmation.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending for Crown approval.

To make a report with the Prince Rupert RCMP, phone 250-627-0700, or in an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

Prince Rupert RCMP