Prince Rupert RCMP seize drugs and edged weapons

Arrest made after Prince Rupert traffic stop led to a further investigation and search of an R.V.

Prince Rupert RCMP seized drugs and edged weapons following an investigation after a traffic stop on April 21. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Weapons and drugs being found were the result of a traffic stop on April 21, the RCMP stated on April 26.

A Prince Rupert RCMP officer stopped a 32-year-old male in the 400 bock of 7th Ave. West around 2:30 p.m. The male was prohibited from driving.

“The traffic stop led police to a nearby R.V. trailer where a 24-year-old female was arrested on outstanding warrants. Police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and trailer,” RCMP said, in a media release.

As a result of the investigation, a significant quantity of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, numerous pills, and a large sum of Canadian currency were seized. During the search several edged weapons were also found.

The investigation is ongoing and Prince Rupert RCMP will be forwarding the file to Crown Counsel for review.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on