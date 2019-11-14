Prince Rupert RCMP seeks public assistance in locating missing male

Melvin Stanley Young was last seen on Nov. 13

The Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Prince Rupert resident.

Melvin Stanley Young was last seen on Nov. 13 at approximately 12:15 p.m. at a gas station in the Industrial Park in Prince Rupert.

Melvin Young was last seen wearing a gray zip up hoody, a black V-neck t-shirt, black Nike running pants, and dark running shoes.

He is described as:

A caucasian man;

53 years old;

6’ tall;

180lbs;

with short brown and gray hair.



Photo of Melvin Young where he was last seen at a gas station wearing a gray zip up hoody, a black V-neck t-shirt, black Nike running pants, and dark running shoes. (Prince Rupert RCMP)/td>

He was last seen driving a white 2014 Ford F-150 Platinum with a canopy, BC license plate: LJ 3040.

He was last seen driving a white 2014 Ford F-150 Platinum with a canopy, BC license plate: LJ 3040. Photo of a similar truck. (Prince Rupert RCMP)

/td>

The Prince Rupert RCMP along with the family of Melvin Young are concerned for his well-being, as this disappearance is out of the ordinary for him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Melvin Young are urged to contact their local police, Prince Rupert RCMP 250-627-0700 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist