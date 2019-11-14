Prince Rupert RCMP seeks public assistance in locating missing male

Melvin Stanley Young was last seen on Nov. 13

The Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Prince Rupert resident.

Melvin Stanley Young was last seen on Nov. 13 at approximately 12:15 p.m. at a gas station in the Industrial Park in Prince Rupert.

Melvin Young was last seen wearing a gray zip up hoody, a black V-neck t-shirt, black Nike running pants, and dark running shoes.

He is described as:

  • A caucasian man;
  • 53 years old;
  • 6’ tall;
  • 180lbs;
  • with short brown and gray hair.

Photo of Melvin Young where he was last seen at a gas station wearing a gray zip up hoody, a black V-neck t-shirt, black Nike running pants, and dark running shoes. (Prince Rupert RCMP)/td>

He was last seen driving a white 2014 Ford F-150 Platinum with a canopy, BC license plate: LJ 3040.

He was last seen driving a white 2014 Ford F-150 Platinum with a canopy, BC license plate: LJ 3040. Photo of a similar truck. (Prince Rupert RCMP)
/td>

The Prince Rupert RCMP along with the family of Melvin Young are concerned for his well-being, as this disappearance is out of the ordinary for him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Melvin Young are urged to contact their local police, Prince Rupert RCMP 250-627-0700 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Transgender inmate in Surrey denied transfer to women’s prison

Just Posted

Truck on fire near Prince George impacted Shaw services in Prince Rupert

The issue has now been resolved said the telecommunications company

Cullen gets $89,000 in post-MP severance

At 55, the former MP will also be eligible for an $82,000 per annum pension

In brief: Former SD52 schools to receive wrecking ball, what’s the deal with CTMN wheels?

Also: City of Prince Rupert upgrading Rushbrook floats

Métis Awareness Week comes to Prince Rupert

The community has plenty of activities planned to build connections and engage residents

Prince Rupert District Teachers’ Union demand letter of support from SD52 board

Horne encourages public to support the efforts of Prince Rupert’s union

Metlakatla “breaking the glass ceiling” with seniors’ housing

Grand opening for Cedar Village Seniors’ Housing in Prince Rupert

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

Transgender inmate in Surrey denied transfer to women’s prison

Petitioner argued denial of transfer to women’s prison was unreasonable and unfair

‘Cute little nugget’: BC SPCA asks for help with care for kitten with badly injured leg

Valerio may need his front left leg amputated

Community uses loophole to paint 16 rainbow crosswalks after B.C. council says no

So far 11 rainbows are painted and five planned, all since council denied the first proposal in September

Adoption centre closes despite effort to save it; B.C. left with two agencies

Choices Adoption and Pregnancy Counselling in Victoria was set to close in April

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to meet with Trudeau today to discuss throne speech

Top ask will be for Liberal support for the immediate creation of a national universal pharmacare program

B.C. set to announce changes around youth vaping, regulations

Move will involved education, tightening access, working with partners and pressuring the federal government

Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

Researchers find dogs trained using negative reinforcement are more ‘pessimistic’

Most Read