Prince Rupert RCMP seek help finding missing teen

Madilyn Henry was last seen on Feb. 23

Madilyn Henry was last seen in Prince Rupert on Feb. 23. (Photo: Supplied by Prince Rupert RCMP)

Madilyn Henry, a 16-year-old female who was last seen in Prince Rupert on Feb. 23, was reported missing, the Prince Rupert RCMP stated on Feb. 24.

The teenager is caucasian, 5’3” and weighs 103 pounds. Her hair is red and black and falls medium in length and her eyes are green and blue.

She was last seen wearing a grey coat, a black hoodie with a white logo on the front, white skateboard shoes and was carrying a blue Walmart bag, an orange shopping bag and a pink backpack.

“Police and Madilyn’s guardians are concerned for her well-being and want to ensure that she is safe,” Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the detachment said.

He is asking anyone with information about where Henry could be to call the Prince Rupert RCMP station at 250-624-2136.

“Any information that can help us make contact with Madilyn will go a long way in this case,” Hemrich said.

