(File photo)

Prince Rupert RCMP searching for missing woman

Sheena Snook was last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 21.

The Prince Rupert RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating Sheena Snook, a missing woman last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 21.

Sheena Snook is described as follows:

  • caucasian female;
  • 5’ 7 tall;
  • 170 lbs;
  • brown eyes;
  • long brown hair and;
  • medium build.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information about Sheena or where she might be, please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at (250) 627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

The RCMP did not provide a photo at this time.

The Northern View

