Alice Marie Dorothy Wilson was last seen on September 11, 2021 at approximately 10:16 p.m. (RCMP/Photo)

Prince Rupert RCMP requesting public’s help in finding missing person

Thirty-five-year-old Alice Wilson was last seen on 10th Ave. on Sept. 11

The Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person who was last seen on September 11, 2021 at approximately 10:16 p.m. on the 1000 block of 10th Ave. E., in Prince Rupert.

Alice Marie Dorothy Wilson is described as an Indigenous female, 35 years old with long brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5’2 (157 cm) tall and is 141 lbs (64 kg).

If you have any information about Alice Wilson, or where she might be, please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at (250) 627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

