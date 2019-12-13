Prince Rupert RCMP requesting public’s assistance in locating a missing Prince Rupert resident

The Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Prince Rupert resident.
Courtney Nicole Dudoward was last seen on December 12, 2019 at 9:00 PM at a residence on Raven Pl. in Prince Rupert, BC.
A description of Courtney Dudoward is as follows:
First Nations woman;
29 years old;
5’2;
120lbs;
Long reddish brown hair;
Courtney Dudoward was last seen wearing a dark coloured sweater with leggings and sweat pants.
Courtney Dudoward’s family and the RCMP are concerned for herwell-being, as this disappearance is out of the ordinary for Courtney Dudoward.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Courtney Dudoward are urged to contact their local police, Prince Rupert RCMP 250-627-0700 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
