Prince Rupert RCMP requesting public’s assistance in locating a missing Prince Rupert resident

Courtney Dudoward was last seen wearing a dark coloured sweater with leggings and sweat pants

Prince Rupert RCMP requesting public’s assistance in locating Courtney Dudoward. (Prince Rupert RCMP)

The Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Prince Rupert resident.

Courtney Nicole Dudoward was last seen on December 12, 2019 at 9:00 PM at a residence on Raven Pl. in Prince Rupert, BC.

A description of Courtney Dudoward is as follows:

First Nations woman;

29 years old;

5’2;

120lbs;

Long reddish brown hair;

Courtney Dudoward was last seen wearing a dark coloured sweater with leggings and sweat pants.

Courtney Dudoward’s family and the RCMP are concerned for herwell-being, as this disappearance is out of the ordinary for Courtney Dudoward.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Courtney Dudoward are urged to contact their local police, Prince Rupert RCMP 250-627-0700 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

