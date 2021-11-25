Prince Rupert RCMP request assistance in locating woman

Cheryl Ann Miller is wanted by Prince Rupert RCMP on outstanding warrants. On Nov. 24 RCMP issued a request for public assistance. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting public assistance in locating Cheryl Ann Miller who is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The police issued the ‘Wanted Wednesday’ press release, warning not to approach the 55-year-old woman wanted in connection to a 2021 file with charges for aggravated assault and uttering threats.

Cheryl Ann Miller is described as a Caucasian female, 5’7 (170 cm) 161 lb (73 kg), with brown hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP is advising she is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

K-J Millar | Journalist

