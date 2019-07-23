Prince Rupert RCMP looking for missing Alberta couple

Roderick and Helen Giffin were last seen on Monday on Third Ave.

The Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing Alberta couple.

Roderick and Helen Giffin were last seen on Monday, July 22 at approximately 11 a.m. checking out of a hotel in the 900-block of Third Ave. West in Prince Rupert, B.C.

Roderick Giffin is a 91-year-old, bald, caucasian man with blue eyes and wears glasses. He is five foot eight and weighs 181 pounds.

Helen Giffin is an 89-year-old caucasian woman with grey hair and wears glasses. She is five foot five and weighs 132 pounds. Giffin is hard of hearing.

The Giffins were last seen wearing white running shoes, white shorts, and sweaters. The colour of the sweaters is unknown.

The Giffin’s were last seen traveling in white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with an Alberta license plate: BDJ3407.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roderick and Helen Giffin is urged to contact their local police, Prince Rupert RCMP 250-627-0700 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

