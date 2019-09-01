(File photo)

Prince Rupert RCMP shoot and kill aggressive dog

Dog had been acting aggressively toward members of the public

Prince Rupert RCMP shot and killed a dog that was acting aggressively in Seal Cove on Friday morning.

At approximately 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 30, RCMP officers were called to assist the Prince Rupert City Bylaw’s in their attempts to control a dog that was on the loose. The dog had been acting in an aggressive manner towards the public, and RCMP said steps had to be taken to protect the safety of community members.

“The Prince Rupert RCMP responded to a request to assist City Bylaws with a vicious dog,” Cpl. Alex Langley, Acting Operations NCO, said in a statement.

“Based on the history of the dog attacking a member of the community and the dangerous and aggressive behavior displayed during the interaction, police made the unfortunate decision to put the dog down,” Cpl. Langley added.

Prince Rupert RCMP stressed that the decision was not taken lightly, and made after extensive efforts to safely apprehend the animal were unsuccessful and a tangible risk to the public had developed.

“Police made the difficult decision to kill a designated dangerous dog that was at large, behaving very aggressively, and which after many attempts could not be apprehended safely,” said the city in a statement. “This is a step only taken in the most serious of circumstances, where an animal is considered to present an immediate danger to the public.”

READ MORE: Incident involving “several dogs” halts Canada Post service on Prince Rupert street

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

