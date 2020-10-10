Prince Rupert RCMP detachment is to move to land acquired by the City on the corners of McBride and Third Ave. West, where currently the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses sits, announced the City on Oct. 5 at a regular meeting. (The Northern View file photo)

Prince Rupert RCMP detachment and local church to move in a partial land swap deal

A $2m budget amendment is required to proceed with the project, Prince Rupert City Council heard

Prince Rupert RCMP and the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses (JWO) will both be relocating in a bi-lateral land deal announced at the City Council meeting on Oct. 5.

In what the City’s Chief Financial Officer Corinne Bomben described to Council as a partial land swap, the city has acquired the parcel where the JWO currently house their worship services and activities.

“City staff has worked to secure a new location suitable for the replacement RCMP building mandated by the federal government,” Bomben said to Council. “The arrangement sees the land and building owned by the Jehovah’s Witnesses on the corners of McBride and Third Ave. East acquired for this purpose.”

“The Jehovah’s Witness congregation will purchase city land, as previously advertised, at the corner of McBride and Ninth Ave. West,” she said.

For the deal to be concluded, a budget amendment of $2 million dollars is necessary to proceed with this project, Bomben said.

“(This amount) includes land acquisition and legal costs, engineering and geotechnical costs, and architectural design costs. Funding for this part of the project is from land sale proceeds of $225, 000 and $1.775 million from the Northern Capital and Planning Grant reserve,” she said.

More to come in The Northern View print edition on Oct. 15

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

Just Posted

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Prince Rupert RCMP detachment and local church to move in a partial land swap deal

A $2m budget amendment is required to proceed with the project, Prince Rupert City Council heard

Annunciation school raises $5,200 for fire victims

School challenges others to assist following devastating Second Ave. blaze

Holkestad captures ladies club championship

Team Nicholls wins four-man scramble as official golf season wraps up

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout

B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning people of poisonous mushrooms

Most Read