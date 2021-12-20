Const. Gabriel Gravel and Const. Brody Hemrich hope to Cram-a-Cruiser with the public’s assistance on Dec. 21 at Safeway to donate non-perishable food and toys to the Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert RCMP cram-a-cruiser

Police will collect food and toys for Salvation Army

Cram-a-Cruiser with toys and food is what the Prince Rupert RCMP is encouraging the public to take part in on Dec.21.

Police officers and their mascot, Safety Bear, will be stationed outside Safeway from noon to 5 p.m. filling up their Chevrolet Tahoe Cruiser for the items to be donated to the city’s branch of the Salvation Army.

The RCMP will be collecting non-perishable food and toy donations. They ask the public to ensure food donations are not expired and toys are in new or in good condition if used.

The Salvation Army has struggled to procure donations this year, but that has not gone unnoticed by the Prince Rupert RCMP.

“It’s been a difficult year for them,” Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations officer, said. “We thought it was an appropriate time [for the event].”

The first of its kind occurrence for the local detachment was the brainchild of Const. Amir Basra, a recent addition to the Prince Rupert RCMP.

“I am excited about this event and look forward to engaging with the people of Prince Rupert,” Basra said.

“My aim is to give back to the people of Prince Rupert and to ensure everyone has an enjoyable holiday season,” he said. “I hope the community can come out to support and together we make sure that everyone has food and toys to enjoy during the holidays.”

Many police detachments run similar programs across the country and most have already started theirs, Gravel said.

This event is part of the Prince Rupert RCMP’s greater community outreach efforts, which has recently been revamped by Gravel and his media relations officer colleague Const. Brody Hemrich.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Salvation Army remains positive despite donation “crisis”

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Salvation Army needs more volunteers

 
