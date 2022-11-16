Prince Rupert RCMP are searching for Alec Jessie-Ray Crete

Crete is wanted after failing to appear in court

Prince Rupert RCMP has issued a request for public assistance via the release of a new Wanted Wednesday posting on Nov. 16, looking for Alec Jessie-Ray Crete.

“Alec is wanted after he failed to appear in court for charges stemming from being found driving his vehicle while prohibited in back-to-back days by the same officers,” Prince Rupert RCMP detachment stated in a media notice.

Twenty-eight-year-old Create is described as a male Caucasian with short blonde hair and blue eyes. He stands 175 cm (5’9) and weighs 75 kilograms (165 lbs).

If you have any information on Crete’s whereabouts please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-672-0700 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) #WantedWednesday.

Prince Rupert RCMP