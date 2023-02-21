A man, who is suspected of arson, is seen on CCTV footage on Jan. 30 after a fire to a house in the 1600 block of 11th Ave. Police are requesting assistance in identifying him. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert RCMP are looking for an arsonist in two recent fires

A man is viewed on CCTV as igniting the two incidents

Police are looking for an arsonist in two “violent” recent fires in Prince Rupert, which they believe to be connected, RCMP announced on Feb. 20.

The fires occurred at the same residence in the 1600 block of 11th Ave. East in the early mornings of Jan. 30 and Feb. 10.

“These events appear to be targeted as they occurred at the same address. Therefore the threat to the public is low. However, due to the violent nature of these incidents, we are looking for any leads that can help lead to an arrest,” said Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the Prince Rupert RCMP detachment.

The first fire, to a house, was originally thought to be electric in nature and burnt itself out. The Prince Rupert Fire Rescue attended the scene the next day to investigate the cause. However, after police reviewed recorded security footage from surrounding houses, a man wearing all-black clothing was seen to have caused the fire to the residence, RCMP said.

The second fire occurred in the early morning as well, but this time the fire department was called to attend a vehicle on fire in the driveway of the same property.

A male dressed in dark clothing, wearing a tuque with a heavy set build and of average height, was seen on CCTV footage causing the fire to ignite the vehicle, RCMP stated in a media release. In the CCTV footage from Feb. 10 he is seen running away with his arm and leg on fire.

Police said the clothing and build of the male are similar in both instances.

In both events, Prince Rupert Fire Department reported the fires were extinguished quickly and there were no injuries.

“Thanks to the quick response from our partners in the fire department, both incidents were handled quickly and safely,” Hemrich said.

“If you have any information regarding either of these two incidents, including dash cam footage, CCTV footage, or may recognize the man in the pictures, please call 250-624-2136 or call anonymously Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-2411 (TIPS),” the police stated.

