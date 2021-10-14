Prince Rupert RCMP apprehend one man from bridge

31 year-old male transferred to hospital for assessment

Police blocked traffic as officers spoke to a man on the bridge. (Supplied photo)

The Prince Rupert RCMP responded to an incident on the 2nd Ave. bridge where a 31-year-old male was taken into custody and then transferred to hospital, on Oct. 12.

Five police vehicles and accompanying officers responded to a call from the public of a man standing on the ledge of the bridge. Police promptly blocked off the area, Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations officer, told The Northern View.

After 30 minutes of officers speaking to the man, police appended him under Section 28 of the Mental Health Act.

“Police can apprehend someone in an emergency situation in order to get them assessed by a doctor,” Gravel said.

This summer, a mental health and substance use outreach team was added to the Prince Rupert RCMP division. The team consists of two registered psychiatric nurses and one social worker who are available to accompany officers, if safe to do so, Gravel said.

So far this year, 356 calls (or 5.2% of calls) to the Prince Rupert RCMP have been mental health-related, Gravel said.

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
