Prince Rupert Rampage win big against Hazelton Wolverines

The Rupert Rampage bounced back with a big win 5-2 over the Hazelton Wolverines at home, on Oct. 23.

In the first period, both teams hit the ice hard and fast.

The Rampage, looking for a win after their season-opener 7-4 lose to the Kitimat Ice Demons the week before, came out firing and quickly scored to put the hosts 1-0 within minutes. However, the team didn’t have much time to celebrate as the Wolverines hit back in less than 60 seconds to equalize.

Tensions were high between both of the teams’ players with some players having to be held back from coming to blows.

The intensity of the first period didn’t let up going into the second as both teams were locked at one-a-piece.

The visitors pressured the rampage throughout much of the second, taking the lead with a goal from Liam Dodd seven minutes into the period.

As the second came to a close, a late penalty against the Wolverines gave the home team a much needed power play, which they took full advantage of with Jacobo Santurnabo putting the puck in the back of the net.

In the third, penalties continued to plague the Wolverines as tensions boiled over with the team racking up three penalties for slashing or roughness throughout the period.

The Rampage inched out in front with a second goal from Santurnabo in the eight minute. Finding themselves a man up on multiple power plays, the Rampage patiently and effectively capitalized on their advantage — scoring twice more on the power play.

“Last week was team loss, this week was a complete team win,” Roger Atchison, Rampage coach, said.

“This time we had we had a couple power plays and we were just a little more patient. In general, they weren’t panicking with the puck and they were making plays,” Atchison said.

Atchison also praised Kaltin Chase who”had one hell of a game,” even though he didn’t get the puck in net. Chase made assists on every goal, save the final one.

The Rampage now stand with one win and one lose, this season, and will play the Nechako North Stars next at home, on Oct. 30.

Norman Galimski | Journalist