Prince Rupert Rampage to start new CIHL season at home

The Rupert Rampage is ready to carve the ice in their season home opener on Oct. 8. The team hopes for a packed arena and that crowd cheers will propel them to a winning season.

The home team will kick off the 2022/23 Central Interior Hockey League season against the Hazelton Wolverines at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. The doors open at 6 p.m. with puck drop at 7 p.m.

The team has been buoyed by an exceptional turnout this year.

“We have more than 25 players this year. We’ve never really had that. A lot of young guys came back, new guys moved into town. So we are looking good so far,” Kory Movold, Rampage captain said.

“With the roster we have, we have a good shot of winning this year.”

It’s not all about hockey this season for the team. Recently the Rampage announced it was going to cover the registration fees for any kid who wants to play basketball with its Every Child Can Play program. The program was so successful registration filled up quickly.

In a Facebook post on Sept. 12, the Rampage stated concerns about the impact COVID-19 had on team sports and particularly basketball enrolment, which has been declining seriously in recent years.

“We endeavour to help grow youth sports and give kids a chance to learn and love team sports in Prince Rupert.”

To pay for the program, estimated at $13,000 to $15,000, the Rampage is accepting donations and will have home game promotions such as popcorn and jersey sales.

Fans will be able to purchase snacks and beverages, including alcohol, at the arena.

General admission prices are $10, youth 5-12 are $5, seniors 65+ and kids under five are free.