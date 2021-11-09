Prince Rupert Rampage punish Kitimat Ice Demons

Rupert Rampage goaltender, Kieran Sharpe, makes a save against the Kitimat Ice Demons in the season opener which Rampage lost 7-4, on Oct. 16. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

The Rupert Rampage punished the Kitimat Ice Demons, sweeping their opponents 7-1 in the Prince Rupert team’s first away game, on Nov. 6.

The team’s big win was achieved with a short bench, and not all players able to make the trip.

“[The] boys were firing on all engines,” Ron German, general manager, told The Northern View. “Probably our best effort and best play of the season so far.”

The Rampage sped out in front early in the first period with a goal from number 17, Hunter Johnson, and they didn’t look back.

“Once we had that little bit of relief, we were able to relax,” Roger Atchison, Rampage coach, said. “So everyone just kind of settled, and we just rolled with it.”

German praised Austin Weir’s attacking performance throughout the night. Weir scored an early goal in the first, a short-handed goal and finished off the night with a hat trick.

The general manager also praised goaltender Kieran Sharpe for his performance during the game.

“Kieran stood on his head,” he said. “He definitely saved our bacon lots. That was a great performance from him.”

However, German stressed the team’s “massive” effort in the blowout win.

“They’re starting to get into game-shape and really clicking with each other,” he said.

In the Rampage’s season-opener on Oct. 16, the Ice Demons won 7-4.

German said the after the home opener loss, the team knew they were better than that.

“They had to just work harder and prove that they were better. At the end of the day, it worked out for us,” the GM said.

Looking forward to the next two away games, Atchison said the team might be short-handed a few players again, but that doesn’t mean it’s negative.

“A short bench sometimes, if you got the right players, everyone gets into the game. So it can be a positive,” Atchison said, adding with fewer players, the team has to watch out for injuries as the individual players each have to take on more ice time.

The Rampage will hit the road again, travelling to Williams Lake and Quesnel, playing a doubleheader on Nov. 13 and 14.

Norman Galimski | Journalist