Prince Rupert Public Library closed due to heating failure

Prince Rupert Public library is closed due to a heating system failure, the library stated on Dec. 20.

The library will open on Dec. 22, granted the issues are fixed by then.

Chief librarian, Joe Zelietro, said he is hoping the situation will change soon, adding he had no further comment.

However, there is change coming as the failing heating system is set to be replaced next year.

At the committee of the whole meeting, on Dec. 13, the City of Prince Rupert approved a $50,000 replacement for the library’s boiler and heating system.

“There is no visibility on the temperatures and there is no option available to change the temperatures. This deficiency is hindering basic maintenance and testing of the system. It is also causing inconvenience to the staff and the members of the public,” the capital budget, as presented to council on Dec. 13, stated.

Norman Galimski | Journalist